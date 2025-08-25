Oasis Drops New ‘Wonderwall’ Video from Dublin Comeback Shows

ContestsMMR Rock Shop
Dan Teodorescu
Oasis released live footage of 'Wonderwall', shot at Croke Park in Dublin on August 16 and 17, through their social media channels. The British rockers hadn't played in Ireland since 2008.

Starting in July at Cardiff's Principality Stadium, the Live '25 tour went on in UK cities including Manchester, London, and Edinburgh.

Fans have seen multiple videos from these shows so far, including 'Slide Away' from Cardiff,  Manchester's "Cigarettes & Alcohol", and 'Little By Little' from the London show.

At the Dublin shows, both Gallagher brothers paid tribute to their mom, Peggy. She watched from the crowd as they played "Stand By Me" and "Roll With It", songs picked for their connection to her hometown.

"I'm the soberest I've been in Ireland since I was about four or five," Liam Gallagher fans, according to NME.

North American shows are up next month. The band starts in Toronto, then plays in Chicago, East Rutherford, Pasadena, and Mexico City through mid-September.

Two more Wembley Stadium dates wait back in London. Then it's off to Asia and Australia. The final stretch of the tour is in South America. Fans can get tickets on the band's official website.

