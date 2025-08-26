Three Days Grace Puts Out Eighth Album with Original Singer Adam Gontier

Canadian rockers Three Days Grace dropped their eighth album, Alienation, through RCA Records on August 22. The band stunned fans by bringing original vocalist Adam Gontier back to share the mic with current vocalist and bassist Matt Walst. Neil Sanderson plays drums and keyboards, and Barry Stock plays guitar. Their new, 12-track release includes two chart-toppers, and it's the first time both singers have joined forces.

Before the full release, they unleashed "Apologies" and "Mayday" to radio success.

Fans also got early tastes with "Dominate" and "Kill Me Fast" on streaming platforms. The record shifts between crushing heaviness and quiet moments, with production credits split between Howard Benson, Zakk Cervini, and Dan Lancaster.

Powerful music drives songs like "In Cold Blood," "In Waves," and "Deathwish." Yet the band shows its softer side with "Never Ordinary." "Don't Wanna Go Home Tonight" adds pop tones to their sound. The production team brings skills from past work with acts like Blink-182 and Bring Me The Horizon. On Three Days Grace's website, Sanderson said, "Alienation is a journey through inner collapse and outward defiance. The songs reflect isolation as a condition of existence, not just circumstance."

2025 proved huge for streaming stats. Their breakout hit, "I Hate Everything About You," crossed the billion-stream mark on Spotify. According to Sony Music, they've topped the Mediabase Active Rock Chart 20 times and ruled Billboard's Mainstream Rock list 19 times.

Fresh off packed shows across Canada and some of Europe's biggest venues, the band spent recent months sharing stages with Disturbed in major U.S. arenas.