Celebrating Nine Inch Nails Return to Philadelphia & The 20th Anniversary of My First NIN Show

If you’ve seen Nine Inch Nails live before, you already know it’s not just a concert—it’s a full-body, soul-rattling experience. But the Peel It Back Tour 2025 takes things to another level entirely.

After a few years away from the road, Trent Reznor and the boys are back, sharper and stranger than ever. The tour kicked off in June in Dublin and has been tearing through Europe and North America ever since, with sold-out arenas and packed festival sets. And let me tell you—this isn’t just nostalgia. It’s a band still evolving, still provoking, and still capable of blowing the roof off any venue they walk into.

Visually, from the photos and videos I have seen through social media and the interwebs, the tour is breathtaking. They ditched the typical LED wall setup for a more abstract approach: layers of translucent fabric, flickering projections, eerie silhouettes. At times it feels like you're watching a performance inside someone’s fever dream. The stage transforms song by song—from cold minimalism to full-on sensory overload.

Musically, it’s a deep dive into the NIN catalog. You get the brutal classics like “March of the Pigs” and “Closer,” yes—but also deep cuts and reworked versions of songs you haven’t heard in years. There’s even new material, including the haunting “As Alive As You Need Me to Be” from the Tron: Ares soundtrack, which fits surprisingly well into the set. And during the North American leg, techno artist Boys Noize not only opens but joins the band for wild remix interludes on a secondary stage.

As for the lineup? Reznor and Atticus Ross are joined by longtime NIN veterans Robin Finck and Alessandro Cortini. Drummer Ilan Rubin handled Europe, but for North America, Josh Freese (fresh from Foo Fighters duty) returned—and fans are loving it.

There’s something about this tour that feels both raw and refined. It’s not just a victory lap. It’s a reminder that Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Nine Inch Nails still has something to say—and they’re saying it at full volume.