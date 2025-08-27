Walk This Way: Aerosmith’s Anniversary Song Still Annihilates

On August 28, 1975, the world got hit with a groove that would shake speakers and bend genres. Aerosmith dropped “Walk This Way,” and rock and roll has never been the same. From the opening drumbeat to Joe Perry’s legendary riff and Steven Tyler’s lightning-in-a-bottle vocals, “Walk This Way” wasn’t just a song. It was a statement. Dirty, funky, bluesy, loud, it had everything. The Toxic Twins (Joe Perry and Steven Tyler) were untouchable in that era. And honestly, they are still in my top three favorite bands of all time. I play them regularly on the airwaves because nothing says pure rock energy like Aerosmith turned all the way up.

Three killer facts you might not know:

That iconic riff? Joe Perry came up with it while warming up during a soundcheck. The lyrics were inspired by a line in Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein, “Walk this way.” Run DMC’s 1986 version with Aerosmith kicked down the walls between rock and hip hop, helping revive Aerosmith’s career and change the entire music landscape.

But for me, the original still rules. It is the swagger, the strut, the attitude that makes it timeless. “Walk This Way” is the sound of a band in full control, no rules, no apologies, just pure, sweat-drenched rock. I cover this band in every capacity and always will, because there's only one AEROSMITH!

Every time I spin this track, I feel that rush. It is a reminder that rock and roll is not just about the notes; it is about the feel. And nobody delivers that like Aerosmith. So crank it up today, salute the Toxic Twins, and walk your way. Loud, proud, and unapologetically rock.