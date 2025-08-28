Green Day’s Road Trip Comedy Film Set for Toronto Film Festival Debut

A new, punk-fueled comedy, New Years Rev, hits on September 12. Green Day hints that this screening marks the start of bigger plans for their movie. It pays homage to 1990s road trip films.

The plot centers on The Analog Dogs, three kids in a garage band who fall for a prank. They think they'll open for Green Day on New Year's Eve. The film packs music, mayhem, and guest stars into one wild ride.

Drawing from their early touring days, the film weaves in over 12 Green Day tracks. The band and their years of living in a tour van inspired the story. According to Billboard, lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong said, "Van days rule. You will drive all night on no sleep, then play a show for 10 kids in a basement of a friend of a friend's house 50 miles east of anywhere you've ever heard of."

Lee Kirk takes the director's chair after working with Armstrong on Ordinary World in 2016. The cast shines with Fred Armisen, Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey, McKenna Grace, and Bobby Lee.

Armstrong told Kerrang!: "The actors were great. I've been seeing a little bit of footage. It's based on some of our early adventures. Of course, it's been tweaked a little bit, but it's gonna be really fun."

The story involves a drive from Kansas to California, where musicians chase dreams of stardom. Real punk rockers fill the crowd scenes. The crew sought out authentic faces from punk, emo, and hardcore circles for concert footage.