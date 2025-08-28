Pierre’s Weekend Calendar August 29-31

Good Day, Good Citizens! Each Friday, after the Presidents arrive with their decaf coffee and Dave Edmunds serenades us with “Here Comes The Weekend”, the weekend can officially start. With the weekend ahead, you might need something to do. I, Pierre Robert, run down an extensive list of things happening in and around the Philadelphia area. I call it Pierre’s Weekend Calendar. Everything from concerts to go to (like Live & Collective Soul at Ovation Hall AC), movies to see (the Roses rated R), events (small and large) to partake in, and always what is going on here at WMMR.

Some things are fairly standard (like Parks on Tap), some are totally bizarre (like the CubingUSA Mid-Atlantic Championship), and to be honest, for some of this stuff, I don’t have a clue as to what they are (like PA Krump Battle). Hopefully, this guide of some of what is going on in a fine village near you will help keep you busy this weekend. Who knows, maybe you’ll even catch me at one or two of these events this weekend (please stop and say hi if you do). Now, check out Pierre's Weekend Calendar.

On Sale This Friday:

"Friendsgiving Concert for a Cause" with Friendsgiving Concert for a Cause w/ Brent Smith & Zach Myers @ Parx Casino; Thursday November 20th

John Fogerty @ Etess Arena Hard Rock AC; Friday October 31st

Plain White T’s & We The Kings @ Brooklyn Bowl; Tuesday November 4th

Shows This Weekend:

All Weekend

Aries Spears @ Helium Comedy Club

“Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival” ft Del McCoury Band, Rick Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, Authentic Unlimited & many more @ Salem County Fairgrounds

Friday

Blackberry Smoke @ Keswick Theatre

Ryder The Eagle @ Ortlieb’s

Broken Arrow @ Ardmore Music Hall

Friday & Saturday

Gina Brillon @ Punch Line Philly

Saturday

Live & Collective Soul @ Ovation Hall AC

Simple Plan & Bowling For Soup @ Mann Center

Ace Frehley w/ Great White & Quite Riot @ Allentown Fair Grounds

Eladio Carrion @ The Met

Conan @ Johnny Brenda’s

Iann Dior @ TLA

Thousand Below @ Foundry

Splintered Sunlight @ KOP Under The Stars

Sunday

D.R.I @ Kung Fu Necktie

Raheem DeVaughn @ City Winery

What's Going on in the Movies? What's New:

The Roses (R): Benedict Cumberbatch, Olivia Coleman

Caught Stealing: Austin Butler, Zoe Kravitz

What's Going on in the Movies? Still In Theatres:

Honey Don't (R): Margaret Qualley, Chris Evans, Aubrey Plaza

Nobody 2 (R): Bob Odenkirk

Freakier Friday (PG): Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis

Weapons (R): Josh Brolin, Julia Garner

The Naked Gun (PG-13): Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson

Fantastic Four: First Steps (PG-13): Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby

Pierre's Weekend Calendar: What's Happening at MMR

Now Until......

WMMR's Back To School A to Z - The ultimate rock and roll educational experience: MMR’s Back to School A to Z! Thousands of songs from the MMR library played in alphabetical order

Happening Around Town:

Through August 29

Rodin Garden Bar - Free till you spend money, 4-8:30 p.m., Fridays, Rodin Museum, 2151 Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

We All Love the Big Orange Cat - Free, Space 1026, 844 North Broad Street.

Through August 31

Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival - $26, Franklin Square, 200 North 6th Street.

The Ecology of Fashion - $27 museum admission, Academy of Natural Sciences, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Through September 1

Body Worlds: Vital - $20, Franklin Institute, 222 North 20th Street.

Through September 4

Jaws 50th Anniversary - $12, Colonial Theatre, 227 Bridge Street, Phoenixville

Through September 7

Sesame Place Birthday Celebration - $49.99, Sesame Place, 100 Sesame Road, Langhorne.

Through September 14

The Oval - Free, in and around Eakins Oval, 2451 Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

She Loves Me - $32-$72, Bucks County Playhouse, 70 South Main Street, New Hope.

Through September 30

Summerfest - Pay as you go,101 South Christopher Columbus Boulevard.

The Garden Railway - $22, Morris Arboretum, 100 East Northwestern Avenue.

Through October 4

Made in Philadelphia Marketplace - Free to enter, Fridays and Saturdays, noon-6 p.m., through October 4th, Dilworth Park, West side of City Hall.

Through October 28

Festival of Fountains - Included in admission of $32, Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square.

Pierre's Weekend Calendar: Things Happening This Weekend

All Weekend

Parks on Tap: Penn Treaty Park - Pay as you go, Penn Treaty Park, 1301 North Beach Street.

Labor Day Weekend on the Delaware River Waterfront - Mutiple events, 121 N Columbus Blvd

Yo Adrienne! Improv Festival - $25 a day, $50 for the whole festival, Adrienne Theater, 2030 Sansom Street.

Cirque Italia - $15-$65, Exton Square Mall, 260 Exton Square Parkway, Exton.

Friday August 29

Zoo After Hours at the Philadelphia Zoo - $15-20, free for members, 4-8pm, 3400 W Girard Ave

Friday & Saturday

DroneArt Show: A Music and Drone Show - $40-$45, 8:30 p.m., 3900 Lansdowne Drive & Sweetbriar Lane.

PA Krump Battle - $20 per day, 3-10 p.m., The Rotunda, 4014 Walnut Street.

Saturday August 30

Norf Philly Day x Carnival In The H.O.O.D. - Free, noon-6 p.m., Fotterall Square, 11th and Cumberland streets.

The Island Country: Indonesian Festival - Free, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Fleisher Art Memorial, 719 Catharine Street.

Just Believe Festival - Free, 2-5 p.m., the Oval, Eakins Oval, 26th and the Parkway.

The Thing - $15.50, 7 p.m., Film Society East, 125 South 2nd Street

Saturday & Sunday

CubingUSA Mid-Atlantic Championship - $80 to participate, Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Avenue, Oaks.

Polish American Family Festival Country Fair - $15, The National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa, 654 Ferry Road, Doylestown.

Dream Asia Food Fest - $13.78 per day, Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Avenue, Oaks.

Labor Day Volksfest - $10 for one day, $20 for a three-day pass, opens at noon every day, Cannstatter Volksfest-Verein, 9130 Academy Road.

82nd Annual Ludwig’s Corner Horse Show & County Fair - $10 per carload, 5 Nantmeal Road, Glenmoore.

Sunday August 31

Sunday Vintage Market – Free until you buy something, Noon-5pm. 2418 Martha St.

Sports Up!

All Weekend

The PHILLIES are HOME vs. Atlanta Braves

Friday 6:45pm/Saturday 6:05pm/Sunday 7:10pm

