Printable Camp Out For Hunger Posters Available Here
Thanks to you, Preston & Steve's Camp Out For Hunger is the biggest food drive in the country. Your donations help feed our friends and neighbors around the Delaware Valley for months after the event.
Hosting A Food Drive
Planning on hosting a food drive collecting donations for Camp Out For Hunger? Use these printable signs to advertise your drive.
- 8.5x11 DONATE HERE Poster (standard paper size)
- 11x14 DONATE HERE Poster (poster size)
Unfortunately we cannot provide the branded boxes, use any type of vessel that you have available!
Spread The Word
Want to help us get the word out about Camp Out For Hunger? We would love to see these signs posted all around the Delaware Valley. From local businesses to schools and community areas, the more we get the word out, the more donations Philabundance receives! Print a sign and spread the word!
- 8.5x11 General (standard paper size)
- 11x14 General (poster size)