Printable Camp Out For Hunger Posters Available Here

Camp Out For Hunger 2025 poster

Thanks to you, Preston & Steve's Camp Out For Hunger is the biggest food drive in the country. Your donations help feed our friends and neighbors around the Delaware Valley for months after the event.

Hosting A Food Drive

Planning on hosting a food drive collecting donations for Camp Out For Hunger? Use these printable signs to advertise your drive.

Unfortunately we cannot provide the branded boxes, use any type of vessel that you have available!

Spread The Word

Want to help us get the word out about Camp Out For Hunger? We would love to see these signs posted all around the Delaware Valley. From local businesses to schools and community areas, the more we get the word out, the more donations Philabundance receives! Print a sign and spread the word!

Camp OutCamp Out for HungerPoster
Marisa MagnattaWriter
Marisa Magnatta, Producer at The Preston & Steve Show, has clocked-in two decades at 93.3 WMMR, Philly. She’s your source for everything Philly, concert, sports fan, restaurant or Preston & Steve Show related.
