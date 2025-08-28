The Top Comfort Food in Pennsylvania Revealed

Each state has its own unique foods picks, many of them native to that state, and that's part of what makes every state so different. Traveling from state to state across the United States, it becomes apparent very quickly that this country is packed with very unique and special areas with different cuisines. When it comes to specific foods that are popular in every state, it varies a lot from state to state. Now, one study is highlighting the best comfort food in every U.S. state.

The State's Best Comfort Food

So, what is comfort food? It's really that food that brings you back to a more simple time. Maybe it's a food that you loved as a kid, and each time you have it, it reminds you of those happy moments in childhood. Or, maybe it's a food that just makes you feel warm and good inside. Either way, comfort food is always a good thing and should make you smile.

According to Gold Belly, comfort foods are your favorite dishes. They're "foods that boost your mood, evoke nostalgic memories, taste really, really great — or all three." They add that, "The effects of these foods include making you happy when you’re sad or stressed, satisfying a craving and sparking joy."

The crew at Reader's Digest has a new feature out with the best comfort foods in each state. "We all have our favorite comfort food—that one delectable dish that never fails to make us feel better," they note in the piece. "It's like a hug in the form of a spoonful of carbs or a mountain of fried goodness."

So, what's the best comfort food in Pennsylvania? It's a Pennsylvania Dutch chicken pot pie. What's not to love? "A 'pie' in name only, this piping hot potage of delectable chicken in rich broth with chunks of carrots, onion and celery is more of a soup, also featuring square egg noodles that soak up all the flavor," they note.