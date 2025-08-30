This Day in Rock History: August 30

Aug. 30 marks important milestones for several rock legends, including Bob Dylan, The Beatles, and The Doors, as well as some sad endings. Keep reading to discover some momentous events that happened on this day in rock history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Over the years, some of the biggest names in rock music have celebrated significant achievements on Aug. 30:

1965: Bob Dylan released his album Highway 61 Revisited. It signified a quintessential moment in the singer-songwriter's career. It was his first purely rock album to fully embrace the electric sound.

1968: The Beatles released "Hey Jude" backed with "revolution" in the U.K., their first single under their own Apple Records label. The song was a huge success in many countries, including the United States, where it topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for nine consecutive weeks.

Cultural Milestones

The rock scene is mostly about the music, but industry stories are also part of its charm. These are some consequential cultural events that happened in the rock world on Aug. 30:

1973: The surviving members of The Doors decided to call it a day, two years after their iconic frontman Jim Morrison died. John Densmore, Ray Manzarek, and Robby Krieger continued as a trio following the lead singer's death and released two more albums, but it was evident to both them and their fans that they couldn't replicate the magic that Morrison brought to the group.

1992: Nirvana had their final show on British soil at the Reading Festival. It's widely considered to be one of the band's greatest performances and was officially released on a live CD and DVD in 2009.