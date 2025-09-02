Celebrating Billy Preston: The Fifth Beatle Who Made the Keys Sing

Billy Preston, the man often called the “Fifth Beatle,” was one of the most electrifying keyboard players in rock, soul, and gospel history.

Born on September 2, 1946 in Houston, Texas, Preston grew up in Los Angeles and was already a child prodigy on the piano and organ before he was even a teenager! By the age of 10, he was performing with gospel great Mahalia Jackson, and at 16, he was touring with Little Richard. Good golly!

It was that tour with Little Richard that changed music history. In 1962, Preston met The Beatles in Hamburg, forging a friendship that would later bring him into the studio during the tense “Get Back” sessions in 1969. His joyful energy and dazzling keyboard work lightened the atmosphere and gave the songs a groove that cannot be overstated.

Listen to “Get Back,” and that sparkling organ line you hear weaving through the track? Yup, that's him. He's even credited as "The Beatles with Billy Preston.”

Preston's career went far beyond The Beatles. He was a successful solo artist in his own right, scoring massive hits in the 1970s with “Will It Go Round in Circles,” “Nothing from Nothing,” and “Outa-Space,” the funky instrumental that earned him a Grammy.

He collaborated with legends across every corner of popular music, from Ray Charles and Sam Cooke to Eric Clapton, Aretha Franklin, and even my beloved Rolling Stones! Billy joined the Stones during their 1973 European Tour, bringing his gospel fueled keyboards and clavinet to the stage, which added a whole new layer of funk and soul to their live sound.

The tour even had spots in the setlist where he performed his own songs, making him more than just a sideman. His connection came through his earlier collaborations with George Harrison, which opened the door for Preston to step in as a featured musician with the Stones throughout the mid '70s.

(Photo by Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Photo by: Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

What made Preston so unique was his ability to bring gospel fire, rock and roll energy, and soul swagger into every performance. He wasn’t just playing the keys; he was channeling pure joy and spirit into the music.

We remember Billy Preston not only for his technical brilliance but for the warmth and passion that made every song he touched unforgettable.