Oasis’ Triumphant Return to the East Coast for 2 Sold Out Shows
This past weekend, Oasis made their long-awaited return to the East Coast with two celebrated nights at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ – a triumphant part of their 2025…
This past weekend, Oasis made their long-awaited return to the East Coast with two celebrated nights at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ - a triumphant part of their 2025 “Live ’25” reunion tour. These shows mark the first time Liam and Noel Gallagher have shared the stage since the band split in 2009, and the reunion has been nothing short of spectacular.
The Gallagher Brothers packed the stadium with close to 80,000 revelers on both August 31st and September 1st delivering an expansive 23-song, hits-packed set, featuring timeless classics each night such as "Wonderwall", "Don't Look Back in Anger", "Champagne Supernova", and one of my all-time favorites "Supersonic".
Dynamic performances by rock veterans Cage the Elephant and Cast warmed up the crowd and set the bar perfectly for what then was to come from Manchester's own Oasis. Stadium fireworks lit up the finale, and with a reunited Gallagher duo leading the charge, the legacy of Britpop roared on.
- Oasis Setlist (August 31st & September 1st) MetLife Stadium:
- Hello
- Acquiesce
- Morning Glory
- Some Might Say
- Bring It On Down
- Cigarettes & Alcohol
- Fade Away
- Supersonic
- Roll With It
- Talk Tonight
- Half the World Away
- Little by Little
- D'You Know What I Mean?
- Stand By Me
- Cast No Shadow
- Slide Away
- Whatever
- Live Forever
- Rock 'n' Roll Star
- Encore: The Masterplan
- Encore: Don't Look Back in Anger
- Encore: Wonderwall
- Encore: Champagne Supernova
Oasis' "Live '25" Tour continues its run with two shows this week at Los Angeles' famed Rose Bowl, followed by two shows in Mexico City. The Brothers Gallagher then return home to England for two shows at the famed Wembley Stadium, followed by treks to South Korea, Japan, and Australia, and then wrapping things up with a run of shows in South America.
The last time Oasis played the Philadelphia area was on December 19th, 2008, at what was known then as the Susquehanna Bank Center in Camden, NJ, part of their 'Dig Out Your Soul' tour.