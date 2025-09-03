Department of Defense to Conduct Training Drills in Philadelphia

Philadelphia residents could expect to hear and see activity related to emergency response training in the city through Saturday, Sept. 6. City officials said that the Department of Defense will be conducting drills in selected parts of Philadelphia over the next several days.

According to CBS News Philadelphia, this Department of Defense training happens several times a year in various cities across the United States. The ultimate goal of the training is to help local officials remain prepared and protect lives during emergencies, according to the City of Philadelphia's announcement.

These scheduled training exercises aren't connected to any specific event and will primarily involve interactions between Department of Defense staff and first responders. The purpose of the trainings is to review communications and operational plans in the event of an emergency.

CBS News Philadelphia noted that the training exercises are being held as Philadelphia prepares to host several large-scale events in 2026, including commemorations for the 250th anniversary of the United States and select matches for the FIFA World Cup next year.

"Training exercises of this nature are crucial in preparing Philadelphia to host the world's 2026 celebrations on its global stage in a safe and appropriate manner," officials shared with NBC10 Philadelphia.