A Night to Remember: Smith & Myers Live-In Drive-In Concert, 5 Years Ago Today

Can you believe it’s already been five years since that intimate acoustic show under the stars - or rather, in the parking lot - right outside of Citizens Bank Park? It was September 3, 2020, and Brent Smith and Zach Myers, better known as Smith & Myers (the acoustic duo offshoot of Shinedown), took the stage in a uniquely Philly-style concert setting, as part of Live Nation and WMMR's innovative Live‑In/Drive‑In series.

After a hiatus of more than a year since their last performance (June 2019), Smith & Myers finally returned - and wow, did they make it count. They opened the 17-song set with a stirring rendition of “The Star‑Spangled Banner”, then wove in Shinedown favorites, but the magic was in the covers and the new material. Highlights included The Black Crowes’ “Shed Some Light,” Adele's “Someone Like You,” “Simple Man” by Lynyrd Skynyrd, plus live debuts of Prince’s “Purple Rain,” TLC’s “Waterfalls,” and a moving take on Neil Young’s “Rockin’ in the Free World”

Amidst those covers came the live debut of their original song “Not Mad Enough,” written in response to social justice movements: raw, powerful, and perfectly suited to the moment. They also performed “Atlas Falls,” giving fans a deep, emotional connection that night.

The Drive‑In series itself was an inspired workaround in the pandemic era. It was an early attempt to bring live music back safely. Meticulous protocols were in place: contactless ticket scanning, required masks when outside cars, sanitized portable restrooms, and food ordering via QR codes with delivery straight to cars.

Brent Smith and Zach Myers of Shinedown will be returning to the Philadelphia area as their Smith & Myers duo for the first time since our Live-In/Drive-In show with them on Thursday November 20th, 2025, at Parx Casino's Xcite Center in Bensalem. The event is being dubbed 'Friendsgiving: Concert for a Cause' with a portion of the proceeds benefiting City of Hope. Tickets for this special show sold out in minutes after the official on-sale.