Happy Birthday to Flyleaf’s Lacey Sturm

You know how some artists just pour everything into their music? That’s Lacey Sturm. And what better time to talk about her than today—it’s her birthday! Yep, the powerhouse voice behind Flyleaf is celebrating another year, and honestly, she deserves all the love and recognition.

Lacey first shot to fame as the intense, emotional frontwoman of Flyleaf in the mid-2000s. Their breakout single “I’m So Sick” wasn’t just another rock song—it was a full-on emotional purge. Her voice could go from soft and haunting to an all-out scream without losing its soul. It was unique, and it hit people hard.

But what really makes Lacey stand out is her story. She’s been incredibly open about her struggles with depression, suicidal thoughts, and addiction in her younger years. And just when she was at her lowest, she had a spiritual turning point—a powerful moment that redirected her entire life. That faith and transformation became the core of everything she did afterward, both in her music and her message.

After several years with Flyleaf, Lacey stepped away in 2012 to focus on her family and explore other creative paths. But she didn’t disappear—far from it. Her solo album, Life Screams, dropped in 2016 and made history as the first solo female artist to top Billboard’s Hard Rock Albums chart. It still had that gritty, soul-baring energy we loved from Flyleaf, but with even more depth and maturity.

Outside of music, Lacey has become a speaker, author, and advocate for mental health and spiritual growth. She’s not afraid to talk about the hard stuff—grief, trauma, healing—and she does it with this mix of fierce honesty and gentle encouragement. It’s like hearing from someone who knows the darkness but isn’t afraid to lead you out of it.

Lacey Strum performing with The Stowaways on Shiprocked 2023

Photo by: Brent Porche

So today, on her birthday, it feels right to celebrate not just Lacey the artist, but Lacey the survivor, the truth-teller, and the light-bringer. Whether you’re a long-time fan or just now discovering her, she’s someone worth listening to—because she’s not just making noise. She’s making meaning.