‘No Sad Brew’ Now Available In Stores; Find A Location Near You
No Sad Brew is here, bro! There’s a brand-new beer out there and it’s got our name written all over it… literally. Say hello to No Sad Brew, a light,…
No Sad Brew is here, bro!
There’s a brand-new beer out there and it’s got our name written all over it… literally. Say hello to No Sad Brew, a light, crushable lager brewed by our friends at 2SP Brewing Company, with proceeds going to Preston & Steve’s Camp Out For Hunger.
It’s a 4% light lager described as super crisp, super crushable, and made for good vibes only. Every year, the crew at 2SP whips up a unique anniversary brew. This year, they wanted a beer that everybody would enjoy, and something that could make a big impact on the community. Mission accomplished.
You can now find No Sad Brew in bars, restaurants, and distributors across Pennsylvania and Delaware. Six packs have also been spotted at select ACME Markets in Delaware County. Big thanks to ACME for being longtime supporters of Camp Out For Hunger.
Return to wmmr.com/CampOut
If you’re wondering where the name came from, here’s the backstory: in June 2020, Preston was about to drop a bummer story on a Friday show. Casey jumped ahead of the news saying, “no sad, bro, it’s Friday.” And just like that, a show motto was born. Fast forward to today, and that little moment has officially been canned into the perfect Friday beer.
By the way, mark your calendars: Preston & Steev’s Camp Out For Hunger 2025 is happening November 10th – 14th. Make plans to bring your non-perishable food donations to the weeklong 93.3 WMMR.
Full list of where to snag a can or a pint of No Sad Brew is listed below. Do good, drink good beer, No Sad Brew is here!
