‘No Sad Brew’ Now Available In Stores; Find A Location Near You

No Sad Brew is here, bro!

There’s a brand-new beer out there and it’s got our name written all over it… literally. Say hello to No Sad Brew, a light, crushable lager brewed by our friends at 2SP Brewing Company, with proceeds going to Preston & Steve’s Camp Out For Hunger.

It’s a 4% light lager described as super crisp, super crushable, and made for good vibes only. Every year, the crew at 2SP whips up a unique anniversary brew. This year, they wanted a beer that everybody would enjoy, and something that could make a big impact on the community. Mission accomplished.

You can now find No Sad Brew in bars, restaurants, and distributors across Pennsylvania and Delaware. Six packs have also been spotted at select ACME Markets in Delaware County. Big thanks to ACME for being longtime supporters of Camp Out For Hunger.

If you’re wondering where the name came from, here’s the backstory: in June 2020, Preston was about to drop a bummer story on a Friday show. Casey jumped ahead of the news saying, “no sad, bro, it’s Friday.” And just like that, a show motto was born. Fast forward to today, and that little moment has officially been canned into the perfect Friday beer.

By the way, mark your calendars: Preston & Steev’s Camp Out For Hunger 2025 is happening November 10th – 14th. Make plans to bring your non-perishable food donations to the weeklong 93.3 WMMR.

Full list of where to snag a can or a pint of No Sad Brew is listed below. Do good, drink good beer, No Sad Brew is here!

Pennsylvania

2SP Taphouse

320 Media

320 Swarthmore

A1 Beer Barn

Acme Granite Run

Acme Media

Acme Ridley

Ambler Beverage

Aston Bev Aston

B&B Beverage

Barbone Beverage

Beer Guys

Beer Peddlers

Beer Yard

Bell Beverage

Bella Vista

Big Top Roslyn

Boathouse

Bottle Shop Passyunk

Brewers Outlet 202

Brewers Outlet Germantown

Bryn Mawr Beverage

Capones

Cocco's Pizza

D&I

Dutton Mill Bev

Elmwood Park Zoo

Exton

Ez Beverage

Frank A Smith

Franklin Beverage

Frontier Salon

Frosty Caps

Goshen

Greeks Next Door

Jaxx's

Kunda

Lima Beverage

Lower Merion Beverage

Manoa Beverage

McCaffrey's Blue Bell

Newtown Suds

Pat Deon

Piermani & Sons

Pinocchio's

Rocko's Bev

Royersford Beverage

Springfield Beverage Philly

Springfield Beverage Springfi

Stone Beverage

Super Beverage Warehouse

Superior

Swarthmore Coop

The Fridge

Towamencin

Township Line Bev

Two Stones Kennett Square

Two Stones Pub Jennersville

Union Jacks Old Glory Pub

Waywood



Delaware

Banks Wine and Spirits

Branmar Wine and Spirits

Empire

F&N Wine & Spirits

Fairfax Liquor

Fairfield Liquors

Newark Bottle Shop

Outlet Liquors

Pike Creek Wine and spirits

The Grog Shop

Tim’s Liquors

Total Wine Claymont

Total Wine Wilmington

Two Stones Pub Hockessin

Two Stones Pub Newark

Two Stones Pub Middletown

Two Stones Pub Wilmington

