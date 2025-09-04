Pierre’s Weekend Calendar September 5-7

Good Day, Good Citizens! Each Friday, after the Presidents arrive with their decaf coffee and Dave Edmunds serenades us with “Here Comes The Weekend”, the weekend can officially start. With the weekend ahead, you might need something to do. I, Pierre Robert, run down an extensive list of things happening in and around the Philadelphia area. I call it Pierre’s Weekend Calendar. Everything from concerts to go to (like "One Fine Day" with Sting & Shaggy at the Mann Center), movies to see (The Conjuring: Last Rites rated R), events (small and large) to partake in, and always what is going on here at WMMR.

Some things are fairly standard (like the Philadelphia Fringe Festival), some are totally bizarre (like Cinema in the Cemetery), and to be honest, for some of this stuff, I don’t have a clue as to what they are (like Kaidan: An Evening of 100 Spirits). Hopefully, this guide of some of what is going on in a fine village near you will help keep you busy this weekend. Who knows, maybe you’ll even catch me at one or two of these events this weekend (please stop and say hi if you do). Now, check out Pierre's Weekend Calendar.

On Sale This Friday:

Alter Bridge w/ Filter @ Borgata Event Center; Saturday May 9th

Shows This Weekend:

All Weekend

Ari Matti @ Helium Comedy Club

Friday

Leon Bridges @ Mann Center

Bone Thungs-N-Harmony @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Sierra Ferrell @ Franklin Music Hall

Club 18D @ TLA

No Joy @ Kung Fu Necktie

Duunes @ MilkBoy

Ben Schwartz @ Parx Xcite Center

Al Stewart @ Keswick Theatre

Lyfe Jennings @ City Winery

Slow Crush @ Foundry

Dream Theatre @ Santander Performing Arts Center (Reading)

Al Jardine @ Borgata AC

Friday & Saturday

Atsuko Okatsuka @ Punch Line Philly

Saturday

“One Fine Day” ft Sting & Shaggy, O.A.R, The Original Wailers & more @ Mann Center

Falling In Reverse @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Tate McRae @ Xfinity Mobile Arena

Men I Trust @ Franklin Music Hall

Ethel Cain @ The Met

UB40 @ Parx Xcite Center

Crypta @ Underground Arts

Spacey Jane w/ The Belair Lip Bombs @ Fillmore

Noeline Hofmann @ Foundry

SE SO NEON @ TLA

The Legwarmers @ Ardmore Music Hall

Prof @ Union Transfer

Jeff Bradshaw @ City Winery

Earlybirds Club @ Brooklyn Bowl

Sunday

George Thorogood @ Grand Opera House (Wilmington)

Junior H @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

The Ataris @ Brooklyn Bowl

James @ Union Transfer

Unwound @ First Unitarian Church

Stella Cole @ City Winery

What's Going on in the Movies? What's New:

The Conjuring: Last Rites (R)

What's Going on in the Movies? Still In Theatres:

The Roses (R): Benedict Cumberbatch, Olivia Coleman

Caught Stealing: Austin Butler, Zoe Kravitz

Honey Don't (R): Margaret Qualley, Chris Evans, Aubrey Plaza

Nobody 2 (R): Bob Odenkirk

Freakier Friday (PG): Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis

Weapons (R): Josh Brolin, Julia Garner

Pierre's Weekend Calendar: What's Happening at MMR

Friday

Pierre Presents Ticket Raid: Join Pierre Robert and the MM-aRmy from 4pm-6pm at A&T Chevy in Sellersville (801 Bethlehem Pike). We’ll giveaway a total of 5 pairs of tickets to join us for this very special acoustic performance and Q&A hosted by Pierre, featuring Jacoby Shaddix, Jerry Horton, and Tobin Esperance of Papa Roach taking place Monday, September 8th at the WMMR Studios. Sponsored by A&T Chevy and A&T Subaru in Sellersville.

Now Until......

WMMR's Back To School A to Z - The ultimate rock and roll educational experience: MMR’s Back to School A to Z! Thousands of songs from the MMR library played in alphabetical order

Happening Around Town:

Through September 7

Sesame Place Birthday Celebration - $49.99, Sesame Place, 100 Sesame Road, Langhorne.

Through September 14

The Oval - Free, in and around Eakins Oval, 2451 Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

She Loves Me - $32-$72, Bucks County Playhouse, 70 South Main Street, New Hope.

Through September 28

Philadelphia Fringe Festival - Multiple venues throughout the city.

Through September 30

Summerfest - Pay as you go,101 South Christopher Columbus Boulevard.

The Garden Railway - $22, Morris Arboretum, 100 East Northwestern Avenue.

Through October 3

Water Orchestra - Free, 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Dilworth Park, at the western face of City Hall.

Through October 4

Made in Philadelphia Marketplace - Free to enter, Fridays and Saturdays, noon-6 p.m., through October 4th, Dilworth Park, West side of City Hall.

Through October 28

Festival of Fountains - Included in admission of $32, Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square.

Through November 2

Pumpkinland - Free until you spend money, Linvilla Orchards, 137 West Knowlton Road, Media.

Through November 30

Woodmere’s Annual Straw Maze - $5 per child, free for adults. Woodmere Art Museum, 9201 Germantown Avenue.

Pierre's Weekend Calendar: Things Happening This Weekend

All Weekend

Ikebana - $15, 5-7 p.m., Shofuso Japanese House and Garden, Lansdowne Drive & Horticultural Drive.

Parks on Tap: Discovery Center - Pay as you go, Discovery Center, 3401 Reservoir Drive.

Kaidan: An Evening of 100 Spirits - $43.75, Plays & Players Theatre, 1714 Delancey Place.

Friday September 5

Cinema in the Cemetery: Rocky Horror Picture Show - $25, 8:30-11:30 p.m., Laurel Hill East Cemetery, 3822 Ridge Avenue.

5 Senses: 5 Authors - $5, 6 p.m., A Novel Idea, 1726 East Passyunk Avenue.

Artist and Artisans Market - Free to enter, first Fridays, 4-9 p.m., Cherry Street Pier, 121 North Christopher Columbus Boulevard.

First Friday at the Barnes - $35, 6-9 p.m., Barnes Foundation, 2025 Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Eagles Pep Rally + Fireworks & Drone Show – Free until you buy something, 5-9pm, Stockton Ave, New Hope

First Friday at Betsy Ross House - Free 5-8 p.m., Betsy Ross House, 239 Arch Street.

First Friday at The Gas Lamp Hotel - Free, 5-8 p.m., Gas Lamp Hotel, 140 North 2nd Street.

Arts & Eats in Chestnut Hill - Multiple times and events, all along Germantown Ave, Chestnut Hill.

Saturday September 6

Philadelphia Honey Festival - Free, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Wyck House, 6026 Germantown Avenue.

Haverford Music Festival - Free, noon-9 p.m., Eagle & Darby roads, Havertown.

Spring Garden Sunflower Festival - Pay as you go, noon-8 p.m., Fairmount Avenue between 17th and 19th streets.

GayBINGO - $50, 6 p.m., Rodeph Shalom, 615 North Broad Street.

Brew Blast - $20-$55, 1-5pm, Battleship New Jersey, 100 Clinton Street, Camden, NJ

Odessa Brewfest - $60-$125, noon-5:30 p.m., Historic Odessa, 201 Main Street, Odessa.

Saturday & Sunday

Kennett Square Mushroom Festival - $5; Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; State Street, from Willow to Layfayette streets.

Doylestown Arts Festival - Free till you buy something, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., State Street in downtown Doylestown.

Retro Con - $20 a day, $33 for a weekend pass, Saturday 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m., and Sunday 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Avenue, Oaks.

Polish American Family Festival Country Fair - $15, The National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa, 654 Ferry Road, Doylestown.

Sunday September 7

Hoagie Throwdown - $50-$90, noon-5 p.m., Other Half Brewing, 1002 Canal Street.

Feria del Barrio - Free till you do something that costs money, noon-5 p.m., North Fifth Street, between Huntingdon and Lehigh streets.

Drink the Delaware -$45-$80, 4-9 p.m., Independence Seaport Museum, 211 South Columbus Boulevard.

Brazilian Day Festival - Free, 1-7 p.m., Spruce Street Harbor Park, 301 South Columbus Boulevard.

Clover Market - Free till you buy something, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Chestnut Hill Market, 25 West Highland Avenue.

Open Streets: West Walnut - Free till you spend money, Sundays in September, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 18th Street from Locust to Chestnut streets, and Walnut Street from 15th to 19th streets.

Sports Up!

All Weekend

The PHILLIES are AWAY vs Miami Marlins