Videos Show What Preston & Steve’s Camp Out For Hunger Is All About

This year will be Preston & Steve’s 28th annual Camp Out For Hunger collecting non-perishable items for Philabundance to support those in need. The 93.3 WMMR hosts actually ‘Camp Out’ in the parking lot of Xfinity Mobile Arena for the week-long broadcast.

During the five days, they invite listeners to come down, watch the carnival-like show. Each morning is filled with guests, games, stunts… and yes, carnival rides. The family friendly event is free to attend, they ask that everyone bring non-perishable food donations or purchase donations from the on-site ACME Market pop up store.

This video compilation, voiced by Preston Elliot, explains how the event works and how to get involved:

The Preston & Steve Show broadcasts live from 6a – 10:30a. Then hand the mic over to legendary mid-day host, Pierre Robert who keeps the party going until 3pm, when afternoon WMMR DJ, Brent Porsche takes over until 7pm. Resident Vampire DJ, Jacky Bam Bam is known to do a shift or two from South Philly as well.

The first Camp Out For Hunger in 1998 collected 1 TON of food. In 2024, the generous folks of the Delaware Valley donated 1,661,016lbs of food and $995,710. That’s an all time total of over 25 million pounds of food donated to Philabundance.

In 2024, our friends from Kamelot Productions, a drone company based right here in the Philly area, brought out their equipment to capture a bird's eye view of the Day #1 activities.

A close look at happened between 6am - 9pm which included the Rocky Run Relay, Upper Darby High School Marching Band, Porch performing, Skelly's Amusements, and the WMMR DJs. The day ended with Food Trucks & Fireworks which brought out a dozen local food trucks and an epic show by Celebration Fireworks.

Start your collections now! Get everything you need at wmmr.com/CampOut