Dave Grohl Joined Chevy Metal for Star-Studded Tribute Concert Honoring Taylor Hawkins

Dave Grohl performed with Chevy Metal on August 31 at The Canyon in Agoura Hills. The night turned into a star-studded tribute for Taylor Hawkins, bringing together music giants from across the rock world.

Grohl hit the stage with Fear's Lee Ving, blasting through the 1982 track "Beef Bologna," as reported by Stereogum. It wasn't the first time that Grohl joined forces with the cover band that Taylor Hawkins started before he died in 2022.

Taylor's son Shane Hawkins played the drums, Wiley Hodgen was on bass guitar, and Brent Woods played lead guitar. The show raised funds for animal rescue through the Eastwood Ranch Foundation.

The night hit its peak when KISS bassist Gene Simmons got on stage. He played KISS songs "Deuce" and "Rock And Roll All Nite," then finished with Motorhead's "Ace of Spades." His daughter Sophie Tweed-Simmons added her voice to the final number.

The Cars' guitar wizard Elliot Easton played three classic songs, "Just What I Needed," "Candy-O," and "Let the Good Times Roll." Then Anthrax's Scott Ian played a few Black Sabbath covers, joined by his son Revel Ian and wife Pearl Aday for a special version of "Sweet Leaf."

Former Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach played four songs. He teamed up with Jane's Addiction's Stephen Perkins for "Mountain Song," sang Ozzy's "Crazy Train," and ended with a raw, stripped-down take on Skid Row's "18 and Life."

Rush's "Working Man" kicked off the 21-song marathon. The setlist covered a lot of rock history, with songs from Talking Heads, The Stones, Zeppelin, and Van Halen.