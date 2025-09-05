Pantera and Amon Amarth Tour Is Close To Wrapping Up With Seven Shows Left

ContestsMMR Rock Shop
Phil Anselmo of Pantera performs at State Farm Stadium on September 01, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
Pantera and Amon Amarth's Heaviest Tour of the Summer nears its end. Seven shows remain across the eastern U.S., following a performance at Dallas's Dos Equis Pavilion.

This massive run paired Pantera with Swedish rockers Amon Amarth and Australia's King Parrot. The tour started in July and will conclude at West Palm Beach's iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre.

Pantera's current lineup includes frontman Phil Anselmo, Rex Brown on bass, Zakk Wylde on lead guitar, and Charlie Benante on drums. Each show pays tribute to brothers Vinnie Paul and Dimebag Darrell. 

Amon Amarth launched their fresh track "We Rule the Waves" during this tour. This is their first new release since "The Great Heathen Army" in 2022. The band mentioned that the song celebrates "freedom, brotherhood, and the will to conquer."

The final shows are:

  • September 5 - Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, Indiana
  • September 6 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis, Missouri
  • September 8 - Coca-Cola Amphitheater in Birmingham, Alabama
  • September 9 - Broadview Stage at SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY
  • September 10 - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach, Virginia
  • September 11 - Coastal Credit Union Park at Walnut Creek in Raleigh, North Carolina
  • September 13 - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, Florida

Fans can get more info and tickets on Pantera's official website.

