Philly’s First ‘Hoagie Throwdown’ Brings Sandwiches, Wrestling, & Flavor to Fishtown this Weekend

Looking for something delicious to do in Philadelphia this weekend? The answer has hoagies, beer and wrestling. The Delicious City Philly Podcast team, Chef Eli Kulp, Preston & Steve Show producer Marisa Magnatta and @FeedingTimeTV aka Dave Wez are launching the very first Hoagie Throwdown on Saturday, September 7, at Other Half Brewing on Canal Street.

The Hoagie Throwdown promises an only-in-Philly mix of food and entertainment, pairing some of the region’s best sandwich makers with high-energy professional wrestling. From noon to 5 p.m., top spots like Angelo’s Pizzeria, Farina Di Vita, Breezy’s Deli and Market, and Càphê Roasters will be serving up their signature hoagies while Pro Wrestling Entertainment takes over a full-sized ring. The action doesn’t stop there, local vendors will showcase their creations, and a live “iron chef–style” hoagie competition will unfold in the middle of the wrestling ring.

According to Kulp, Philadelphia’s hoagie culture is second to none, and this event is about celebrating not just the sandwiches but the people who make them and the city that takes such pride in its food. He describes the Throwdown as bold, loud, and unapologetically Philly, the perfect mix of flavors and spectacle.

The day will end with attendees voting for their favorite sandwich, and one maker will walk away with the title of Delicious City’s Hoagie Champion for 2025. Whether you opt for general admission or the VIP experience, tickets include access to hoagie samples, live wrestling matches, and plenty of opportunities to connect with both local chefs and wrestling stars. VIP perks bring even more flavor, from exclusive hoagies to early entry and signed memorabilia.

General admission is priced at $55, while VIP entry is $85. Tickets are available now through TicketLeap, and more information can be found at deliciouscitypodcast.com.