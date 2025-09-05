Sting & Shaggy swap stories with Preston & Steve before One Fine Day Festival
Sting and Shaggy bring their One Fine Day Festival to the Mann Center on Saturday, September 6th. Ahead of the festival, The Preston & Steve Show chatted with the co-headliners…
Ahead of the festival, The Preston & Steve Show chatted with the co-headliners about their longtime friendship, covering each others biggest hits, and the wildest places they have ever been booked to perform.
Sit back and laugh along with these rock & roll bffs - then see them live this weekend in Philly.
