Sting & Shaggy swap stories with Preston & Steve before One Fine Day Festival

Sting and Shaggy bring their One Fine Day Festival to the Mann Center on Saturday, September 6th. Ahead of the festival, The Preston & Steve Show chatted with the co-headliners…

The Preston & Steve Show
Daily Rush - Sting & Shaggy

Sting and Shaggy bring their One Fine Day Festival to the Mann Center on Saturday, September 6th.

Ahead of the festival, The Preston & Steve Show chatted with the co-headliners about their longtime friendship, covering each others biggest hits, and the wildest places they have ever been booked to perform.

Sit back and laugh along with these rock & roll bffs - then see them live this weekend in Philly.

