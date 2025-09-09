Garnet Hathaway, Dogfish Head & Flyers Charites Throwing Engine 19 Beer Release Party

Flyers fans, you're invited to raise a glass! This toast isn't just for the love of beer, but for the love of community. Flyers forward Garnet Hathaway has teaming up with Dogfish Head Craft Brewery and Flyers Charities to launch a brand-new brew with a big purpose: Engine 19 IPA. And they’re throwing a party to kick it off.

On Wednesday, September 10, from 6–8 PM, the PHS Pop Up Garden on South Street will be buzzing with hockey fans, beer lovers, and families alike. The best part? Admission is totally free.

A Party with a Purpose

At the launch event, fans can sip on free samples of the brand-new IPA, play tailgate games, snag Flyers raffle prizes, and even bump elbows with some Flyers personalities. Meanwhile, an online auction will be running from September 10–15 at FlyersCharities.com, with every dollar raised going straight to Hathaway’s Hath’s Heroes initiative, a program dedicated to supporting first responders and their families.

For Hathaway, this isn’t just about beer. Known around the league as one of hockey’s genuinely good guys, he has always found ways to give back. Hath’s Heroes has become a cornerstone of his time in Philly, spotlighting and supporting the everyday heroes who keep our communities safe. Creating a beer to benefit them feels perfectly on brand for the easy-going, approachable winger.

So, What’s Engine 19 IPA All About?

Dogfish Head isn’t exactly known for playing it safe. They've collaborated with everyone from Grateful Dead to The Flaming Lips, not to mention wild brews made with ingredients like oysters, wasabi, and even actual lunar dust (yes, moon dust). So when Hathaway and the Dogfish team got together, it was clear this was going to be more than just another IPA.

Engine 19 IPA is a 6.5% ABV beer built to bring people together. Crafted with Simcoe, Chinook, and Citra hops, it’s got bright aromas of pine and citrus, balanced with layers of passion fruit, toffee, and biscuit. It's flavorful and fun, but still super approachable. Much like Hathaway himself.

Garnet Hathaway joins The Preston & Steve Show live from the rooftop of the newly named Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Why It Matters

Beer is often about connection, and that’s exactly the spirit behind Engine 19. By partnering with Dogfish Head, a brewery celebrated for its off-centered, community-driven approach, Hathaway has found a way to merge his passion for people with Philly’s love of both hockey and craft beer.

So, whether you’re a die-hard Flyers fan, a craft beer aficionado, or just looking for a fun night out in the city, mark your calendar for September 10. Come for the IPA, stay for the games and good vibes, and leave knowing you’ve helped make a difference for the first responders who make Philly strong.