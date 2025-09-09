Oasis ‘Live ’25’ Tour Draws Star-Studded Crowd as Noel Gallagher Ponders New Music

Paul McCartney was in the crowd at Oasis's packed Rose Bowl Stadium show in Pasadena on September 6. The ex-Beatle watched intently as the band played their Live '25 tour date.

As Consequence reports, when fans asked him about the show, he replied with just one word: "Fabulous."

Other stars that attended the show include Salma Hayek, Kristen Stewart, Rita Ora, Taika Waititi, Leonardo DiCaprio, James Hetfield, and Billie Eilish. Stewart came back the next night, too, alongside her wife, Dylan Meyer.

The Rose Bowl shows were the last of the band's US stadium tour, which also included stops in Chicago and New York. The band will now play in Mexico, then off to stages across Europe, Asia, and South America.

The shows might lead to new music from the band. According to The Mirror, a source close to the band said, "Noel has been inspired by playing to adoring crowds, who have supercharged his creativity. But he is undecided whether his work will become a new album for Oasis with Liam on vocals."

The Gallagher brothers patched things up last year. Their split lasted 14 years, starting in 2009.