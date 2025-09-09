Preston & Steve Broadcast From Roof of Newly Named Xfinity Mobile Arena

Remember the excitement you felt when your teacher said, “we’re having class outside today!”? Well, quadruple that feeling and that’s how The Preston & Steve Show reacted when the newly named Xfinity Mobile Arena invited us to broadcast from the roof of the building.

It was a crazy dream that we had shared for years and it finally came true thanks to the crew at Comcast Spectacor. During the show, the gang was joined by friends, mascots, and more!

It all kicked off with a beautiful sunrise over the city of Philadelphia. From all the way up on the roof the view was amazing, and the entire skyline was visible. It wouldn’t be a trip to the Sports Complex without a visit from some local athletes, and Garnet Hathaway, forward for the Philadelphia Flyers, joined the show to talk about his new partnership with Dogfish Brewing. Who doesn’t like beer at 7:30am? Garnet’s new beer is inspired by his great grandfather, a firefighter who was a hero to young Garnet. The new beer, called Engine 19 after great grandpa’s truck, will have a portion of its proceeds donated to help support the families of first responders. Engine 19 can be found here, and on tap at the Xfinity Mobile Arena.

NBC Sport’s Philadelphia’s Michael Barkan stopped by to talk about all things Philly sports, and to debut his brand-new glasses color. Barkan shared his feelings on the upcoming Eagles season, saying he thinks the Birds are hands down the best team in the NFL. He was even so confident that he broke out a shiny new pair of Kelly Green spectacles to support the home team. You can catch Michael Barkan on NBC Sports Philadelphia for all your pre and post-game needs.

Finally, it wouldn’t be a Philly sports themed day without a visit from some of the city’s iconic mascots, Gritty and Franklin! The duo came with a challenge for Preston and Steve and a whopping two-million-dollar wager. Who knew mascots got paid that much? Way down below in the parking lot was a solo cup the size of a trash can and each team competed to see if they could shoot a t-shirt from the roof into the can. Considering the size of their heads, the mascots weren’t bad shots. Check out the full broadcast stream on our Youtube channel, powered by Neuman University.