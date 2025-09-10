ContestsMMR Rock Shop
LISTEN LIVE

Camp Out For Hunger: Make An Online Donation

Thank you for your support! Preston & Steve’s Camp Out For Hunger 2025 is happening Monday, November 10th through 11am on Friday, November 14th. Here is where you can make…

Eric Simon
Camp Out 2022 - donate (2)

Thank you for your support! Preston & Steve’s Camp Out For Hunger 2025 is happening Monday, November 10th through 11am on Friday, November 14th.

Here is where you can make a secure online donation to Philabundance that will count toward the totals generated by this year’s Camp Out.

Camp Out 2024 buttons

You are welcome to join us on site as well. Monday through Thursday between 6am and 8pm, Friday from 6am to 11am in the parking lot of Xfinity Mobile Arena, right next to Stateside Live!

 → Return to Camp Out For Hunger HQ

Camp OutCamp Out for Hunger
Eric SimonPromotion Director
Eric Simon is the Promotion Director for 93.3 WMMR. Eric has been working in radio for over 20 years, with experience in programming, event management and marketing. As Promotion Director at WMMR, Eric is responsible for internal and external communications, including digital content surrounding station initiatives and concert promotions.
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect