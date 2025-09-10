Camp Out For Hunger: Make An Online Donation
Thank you for your support! Preston & Steve’s Camp Out For Hunger 2025 is happening Monday, November 10th through 11am on Friday, November 14th.
Here is where you can make a secure online donation to Philabundance that will count toward the totals generated by this year’s Camp Out.
You are welcome to join us on site as well. Monday through Thursday between 6am and 8pm, Friday from 6am to 11am in the parking lot of Xfinity Mobile Arena, right next to Stateside Live!
