Pierre’s Weekend Calendar September 12-14

Good Day, Good Citizens! Each Friday, after the Presidents arrive with their decaf coffee and Dave Edmunds serenades us with "Here Comes The Weekend", the weekend can officially start. With the weekend ahead, you might need something to do. I, Pierre Robert, run down an extensive list of things happening in and around the Philadelphia area. I call it Pierre's Weekend Calendar.

Some things are fairly standard (like the Philly AIDS Thrift Anniversary Block Party), some are totally bizarre (like the Punk Rock Flea Market), and to be honest, for some of this stuff, I don’t have a clue as to what they are (like Sunset Soiree). Hopefully, this guide of some of what is going on in a fine village near you will help keep you busy this weekend. Who knows, maybe you’ll even catch me at one or two of these events this weekend (please stop and say hi if you do). Now, check out Pierre's Weekend Calendar.

On Sale This Friday:

Luke Spiller @ Ardmore Music Hall; Wednesday November 19th

Trans Siberian Orchestra @ Xfinity Mobile Arena; Sunday December 21st

Heart @ Giant Center (Hershey); Sunday December 14th

Shows This Weekend:

Friday

“Outlaw Music Fest” ft Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, Sheryl Crow and More @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Dorothy @ TLA

Berlioz @ Fillmore

Nourished By Time @ Foundry

Car Seat Headrest @ Skyline Stage Mann Center

Ricky Eat Acis w/ Huron & Black Moth Super Rainbow @ Underground Arts

Autoheart @ World Café Live

Royel Otis @ Franklin Music Hall

La Dispute @ Union Transfer

Talib Kweli @ Ardmore Music Hall

Hunx And His Punx @ First Unitarian Church

George Thorogood @ Tropicana AC

Get The Led Out @ Sound Waves Hard Rock AC

Buju Banton @ Etess Arena Hard Rock AC

Friday & Saturday

Vinny G & Friends @ Helium Comedy Club

Steph Tolev @ Punch Line Philly

Saturday

Eric Clapton w/ The Wallflowers @ Xfinity Mobile Arena

Colors @ Fillmore

Willi Carlisle @ Foundry

Daisy The Great @ Kung Fu Necktie

The Feelies @ World Café Live

The Breakers @ Keswick Theatre

Runnner @ Johnny Brenda’s

Jenny Tian @ Union Transfer

Nile @ Underground Arts

Splintered Sunlight @ Ardmore Music Hall

“I Love The 90s” ft. Vanilla Ice, Montell Jordan, Rob Base & Young MC @ Etess Arena Hard Rock AC

Sunday

Maren Morris @ The Met

Charlie Wilson @ Mann Center

Cochise @ Foundry

Between The Buried And Me @ Union Transfer

Coral Moons @ MilkBoy

What's Going on in the Movies? What's New:

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues (R)

The Long Walk (R)

What's Going on in the Movies? Still In Theatres:

The Conjuring: Last Rites (R)

The Roses (R): Benedict Cumberbatch, Olivia Coleman

Caught Stealing: Austin Butler, Zoe Kravitz

Honey Don't (R): Margaret Qualley, Chris Evans, Aubrey Plaza

Nobody 2 (R): Bob Odenkirk

Freakier Friday (PG): Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis

Pierre's Weekend Calendar: What's Happening at MMR

Now Until......

WMMR's Back To School A to Z - The ultimate rock and roll educational experience: MMR’s Back to School A to Z! Thousands of songs from the MMR library played in alphabetical order

Happening Around Town:

Through September 14

The Oval - Free, in and around Eakins Oval, 2451 Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

She Loves Me - $32-$72, Bucks County Playhouse, 70 South Main Street, New Hope.

Through September 28

Philadelphia Fringe Festival - Multiple venues throughout the city.

Through September 30

Summerfest - Pay as you go,101 South Christopher Columbus Boulevard.

The Garden Railway - $22, Morris Arboretum, 100 East Northwestern Avenue.

Through October 3

Water Orchestra - Free, 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Dilworth Park, at the western face of City Hall.

Through October 4

Made in Philadelphia Marketplace - Free to enter, Fridays and Saturdays, noon-6 p.m., through October 4th, Dilworth Park, West side of City Hall.

Through October 28

Festival of Fountains - Included in admission of $32, Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square.

Through October 29

FallFest at Shady Brook Farm - $12-$30, Shady Brook Farm, 931 Stony Hill Road, Yardley.

Through November 2

Pumpkinland - Free until you spend money, Linvilla Orchards, 137 West Knowlton Road, Media.

Through November 8

Hellerick’s Adventure Farm Fall Festival - $16-$20,10 a.m.-7 p.m., Hellerick’s Adventure Farm, 5500 North Easton Road, Doylestown

Through November 30

Woodmere’s Annual Straw Maze - $5 per child, free for adults. Woodmere Art Museum, 9201 Germantown Avenue.

Pierre's Weekend Calendar: Things Happening This Weekend

All Weekend

Punk Rock Flea Market - $6 for Sunday-only admission, 23rd Street Armory, 22 South 23rd Street.

Pennsylvania National Quilt Extravaganza - $16-$18 per day, Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Avenue, Oaks.

Devon Fall Classic - $10-$375, 23 Dorset Road, Devon

Manayunk Restaurant Week - $15-$35, multiple locations in Manayunk.

Parks on Tap: Borski Park - Pay as you go, Borski Park, 3150 Orthodox Street.

Friday September 12

An Evening with Phil Rosenthal - $65.48-$192., 7 p.m., Miller Theater, 250 South Broad Street.

Sunset Soiree - Free with RSVP, 6:30pm-9:30pm, Stratus Rooftop Lounge, 433 Chestnut Street

Saturday September 13

Philly AIDS Thrift Anniversary Block Party - Free, noon-6 p.m., Philly AIDS Thrift, 710 South 5th Street.

Philadelphia Fall Arts Fest - Free, 11 a.m., Kimmel Center, 300 South Broad Street.

Philly Fall Nature Festival - Free, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge at Tinicum, 8601 Lindbergh Boulevard

Mural Arts Fest - Free, 2-7 p.m., The Oval, 2451 Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

South Wayne PorchFest - Free, 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Midland Avenue, St. Davids Road and Windermere Avenue, Wayne.

Philly Black Wine Fest - $40-$100, 1 & 7 p.m., Billy Penn Studios, 1516 North 5th Street.

Sunday September 14

Stop Making Sense - $52-$183, 6:30 p.m., Keswick Theatre, 291 North Keswick Avenue, Glenside.

JS Fitness & Wellness Art Show – Free, Noon-3pm, JS Fitness & Wellness, 616 Collings Ave, Collingswood

Open Streets: West Walnut - Free till you spend money, Sundays in September, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 18th Street from Locust to Chestnut streets, and Walnut Street from 15th to 19th streets.

Rachel Harrison - $36.01 (includes the book), 3 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 1708 Chestnut Street.

FELStival 2025 in Northeast Philly - Free, Noon-4pm, Paley Early Learning Center, 2199 Strahle Street

