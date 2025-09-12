ContestsMMR Rock Shop
Brad Williams: "Who The F- – – Are You?" – Sir Elton John

We can tell you who Brad Williams isn't – he isn't Wee Man! But they do make a cameo together in the new Spinal Tap sequel. Finally! People will stop…

We can tell you who Brad Williams isn't - he isn't Wee Man! But they do make a cameo together in the new Spinal Tap sequel. Finally! People will stop thinking that they are the same person.

Brad shares behind the scenes stories from the set, including a hilarious and humbling moment with Sir Elton John.

Catch Brad at Parx Casino on October 17th and see him in Spinal Tap II: The End Continues opening this weekend.

The Preston & Steve Show has been a cornerstone of Philly's morning radio scene since 1998.
