Brad Williams: “Who The F- – – Are You?” – Sir Elton John
We can tell you who Brad Williams isn't - he isn't Wee Man! But they do make a cameo together in the new Spinal Tap sequel. Finally! People will stop thinking that they are the same person.
Brad shares behind the scenes stories from the set, including a hilarious and humbling moment with Sir Elton John.
Catch Brad at Parx Casino on October 17th and see him in Spinal Tap II: The End Continues opening this weekend.
