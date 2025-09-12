ContestsMMR Rock Shop
Dorothy Rocks The Preston & Steve Studio

The Preston & Steve Show
MMRBQ alumni Dorothy recently stopped by the Preston and Steve studios for a chat and a live performance. Dorothy can rock the big stage with a full band like she did this past May, but this time around there was a more intimate performance with just her and guitarist Sam Bam Koltun. Before the performance, Dorothy chatted with the gang about what went into making the new album, The Way, and some fun stories from her childhood.

Did you know Dorothy has an IMDb page? She surprised Preston and Steve with this info and talked about how she initially was trying to break into acting while growing up in Southern California. Dorothy was in several music videos for bands like My Chemical Romance and more. She was exposed to music at a young age by her stepfather and his extensive vinyl collection, even though young Dorothy was given instructions not to touch it. In true rock star fashion, she ignored this rule and dove into artists like Bob Marley and the Wailers.

After that awesome conversation it was time to hear a song. Dorothy and guitarist Sam Bam Koltun went into a stripped-down version of their new song, “Bones”. Nobody does it quite like Dorothy and this performance was no exception. Check out the full interview and make sure to check out Dorothy’s new album, The Way, available for streaming and purchase now.

The Preston & Steve Show has been a cornerstone of Philly’s morning radio scene since 1998. Hosts Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison are joined by Casey Boy Foster, Nick McIlwain & Marisa Magnatta weekday morning from 6am – 10:30am-ish. Listen live via 93.3 WMMR or the MMR App, watch the daily YouTube Livestream and subscribe to The Preston & Steve Show full show podcast.
