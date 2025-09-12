Dorothy Rocks The Preston & Steve Studio

MMRBQ alumni Dorothy recently stopped by the Preston and Steve studios for a chat and a live performance. Dorothy can rock the big stage with a full band like she did this past May, but this time around there was a more intimate performance with just her and guitarist Sam Bam Koltun. Before the performance, Dorothy chatted with the gang about what went into making the new album, The Way, and some fun stories from her childhood.

Did you know Dorothy has an IMDb page? She surprised Preston and Steve with this info and talked about how she initially was trying to break into acting while growing up in Southern California. Dorothy was in several music videos for bands like My Chemical Romance and more. She was exposed to music at a young age by her stepfather and his extensive vinyl collection, even though young Dorothy was given instructions not to touch it. In true rock star fashion, she ignored this rule and dove into artists like Bob Marley and the Wailers.