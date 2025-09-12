Vibes Update With Phillies’ Garrett Stubbs

After coming off a clean sweep against the New York Mets this week, the Philadelphia Phillies are hot as they are getting closer to clinching a spot in the playoffs. The magic number may be 5 but this morning on “The Preston and Steve Show”, the topic of conversation was #21 as Garret Stubbs, backup catcher for the Phillies, caught up on the latest with the Phills and what it’s like to be back up in the big leagues with the crew.

Stubbs reflected on what it’s like to be back up with the team, the love shared in the dugout and the excitement the boys have been bringing on and off the field. One of the biggest topics discussed was the acquiring of Harrison Bader at the end of the trade deadline. The energy Bader has brought to the team and intense game play is something no one saw coming this season. Although this outfield wasn’t the only true shock of alter to the 40-man roster, Jhoan Duran and his electric entrance, alongside unmatched pitching is what have fans hooked and in Garret Stubbs words “cheesing on the dugout rails”.

Preston brought up how Stubbs has made the overalls a fan favorite over the years, especially during post season. What we as the fans didn’t know is that the overall don’t just come out during post season, but Garret wears them after ever win! He knew when playing down with the LeHigh Valley IronPigs the overalls weren’t going to have the same feeling. Therefore the “Chief Vibes Officer” himself would bring out not one, but two beer bongs at the end of every win with the Pigs having his teammates help him celebrate the victory.

Don’t worry Garret Stubbs is ready for postseason play and the thrilling energy he will be bringing to the clubhouse as we’ve seen in previous seasons. Who knows maybe we will get another post season “theme song” like we had with Dancing on my Own in 2022? If baseball wasn’t enough excitement, Stubbs and his wife Evyn are going to become parents and welcome their baby girl in early November. I don’t know about you, but I feel like a little softball player might be on the way?

Wrapping it up, the team we know and love are fighting their way to their fourth consecutive playoff qualifying season. With Kyle Schwarber in second for leading the league in homeruns, Jhoan Duran’s fire hot entrance and work on the mound, and the incredible line up... Red October should be on the rise. GO PHILS!