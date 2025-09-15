Bad Wolves Set to Drop Deluxe Album Packed With Nine New Songs Next Week

Bad Wolves will release an expanded version of Die About It on September 19. The metal group adds nine fresh tracks to their Better Noise Music release. New versions mix collaborations with guests, stage recordings, and string sections with the first album.

The band joins forces with The Rasmus singer Lauri Ylönen on "Say It Again." Drummer John Boecklin said, "This song has always meant a lot to me — I've always loved it — but I never expected it to evolve the way it did with The Rasmus," according to XS Rock. The Finnish vocalist felt drawn to the music. "This song hit me hard and energized me. It used to be one of my top workout songs before I got to sing on it!" Ylönen said.

Since its November 3, 2023 release, the first version has pulled in big numbers. Fans streamed it over 32 million times. Music videos grabbed 3.8 million views. The 14-track set included Daughtry on "Hungry For Life."

Stand Atlantic joins in on the new "Hanging On To Thunder." Other additions include "Made For The Misery," "Home," "Because Of You," and "All I Need Is Hope." Stage takes of "Bad Friend" and "Legends Never Die" round out the set. The album blends heavy riffs with melodic elements.

Boecklin sees value in this fresh take. He said, “It's fun for us to be able to continue celebrating the DIE ABOUT IT album in this way. It gives us a chance to revisit our material with a different perspective."