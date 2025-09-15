National IT Professional Day: Honoring Heroes Behind the Screens

September 16th is National IT Professional Day, a day to recognize the unsung heroes who keep our technology running smoothly, our networks secure, and our digital lives connected. From troubleshooting tricky software issues to managing complex systems, IT professionals are the backbone of every office, radio station, and company that relies on technology to function... Don't they ALL nowadays?!

At WMMR, we are lucky to have one of the best in the business: Ritchie DiNapoli, aka Ritchie Gabagool, our incredible IT Director. Not only is he a wizard with servers, networks, and software, but he is also one of the nicest, most approachable people you could ever meet.

Ritchie makes complicated tech challenges look effortless (Trust me, I call Ritchie way too often.)

His calm, steady presence ensures the station keeps running without a hitch. He is integral to everything we do, from live broadcasts to behind-the-scenes operations. His expertise touches every corner of WMMR.

I, of course, have to mention Broadcast Hall of Famer, the one, the only, RODNEY BYRD – the Chief Engineer at WMMR and a staple at our station who also has the patience and preciseness like no one I've ever met!

Rodney and Jacky broadcasting live from Bruce Springsteen last year! <br>Photo: Brittany Rotondo

National IT Professional Day is about more than just fixing computers. It is about honoring the dedication, problem-solving, and quiet heroism of IT professionals everywhere.

These are the people who prevent downtime, secure sensitive information, and make sure that the rest of us can do our jobs without disruption. They are often invisible until something goes wrong, and then we see just how essential they are.

So today, let’s take a moment to celebrate IT professionals everywhere — and give a special shout-out to Ritchie DiNapoli and Rodney Byrd, whose skill, dedication, and kindness make him not only a phenomenal IT director but also one of the nicest humans you could hope to meet. From all of us at WMMR, thank you for keeping the station, and our world, running smoothly!