This Day in Rock History: September 15

Sep. 15 is a bittersweet day in rock history. It's when members of legendary bands such as Pink Floyd and the Ramones left us, but it's also seen bands such as Led Zeppelin and Foghat celebrate major career milestones. Keep reading to discover all the major events that happened on this day in rock history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Huge names enjoyed pivotal career moments on this day, including:

1975: English rock band Foghat released their fifth album, Fool for the City. This was a major milestone in the band's history, as the album featured their biggest-ever hit, "Slow Ride."

1979: Led Zeppelin's album In Through the Out Door got to the top spot on the U.S. album charts, where it would spend a total of seven weeks. It was the band's last studio release before the untimely death of drummer John Bonham in September 1980.

Cultural Milestones

Rock is more than music; it's an entire culture. These are some of the most important rock culture moments that happened on this day:

1965: The Ford Motor Company became the first carmaker to offer eight-track tape players as an optional feature on its cars. This was a turning point for music in general, as it provided drivers with unprecedented freedom to listen to their own albums instead of what AM and FM radio had to offer.

1988: Dire Straits guitarist and frontman Mark Knopfler announced that the band was breaking up, right after the huge success of the Brothers in Arms album and subsequent tour. The band members reunited for one more album and tour in 1991 before calling it quits for good in 1995.

2004: Ramones founding member and guitarist Johnny Ramone died at his home in Los Angeles after a long battle with prostate cancer. He and his band were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002, and he's widely considered one of the most influential guitarists of all time.

2008: Pink Floyd co-founder, keyboardist, and songwriter Rick Wright died aged 65 in London, England. He was one of the band's original members in the mid-1960s and was a constant presence throughout its history, except for a few years in the late 1970s and early '80s.

Notable Recordings and Performances

At the end of the day, it's all about the music. These are some of the most era-defining albums and concerts that the public first got to experience on this day:

1978: Bob Dylan kicked off a run of more than 60 U.S. shows in Augusta, Maine. It was his longest-ever U.S. tour and followed earlier shows in Asia, Oceania, and Europe, as well as a brief stint in Los Angeles.

1998: Marilyn Manson released their third studio album, Mechanical Animals, via Interscope Records. It was a slight departure from the band's usual sound and included influences from artists such as Queen and David Bowie.