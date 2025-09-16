Camp Out For Hunger: Calendar of Events
Camp Out For Hunger is family friendly and free for all to attend with a non-perishable food donation or monetary donation to Philabundance. Monday, November 10th – Friday, November 14th…
Camp Out For Hunger is family friendly and free for all to attend with a non-perishable food donation or monetary donation to Philabundance.
Monday, November 10th – Friday, November 14th
In the parking lot at Xfinity Mobile Arena, next to Stateside Live!
The schedule of guests & events planned for this year’s Camp Out for Hunger is constantly being updated, check back frequently!
WMMR will broadcast Monday – Thursday, 6a – 7p. The event ends after The Preston & Steve Show at 10:30a on Friday.
Drive-thru donations will be accepted Monday – Thursday, 6a – 8p and Friday 6a – 11a.
Monday, November 10th
- Preston & Steve Show, 6a – 10:30a
- House Band:
- Guests:
- Donations:
- Pierre Robert, 10:30a – 3p
- Brent Porche, 3p – 7p
- Jacky Bam Bam, 7p - 9p
Evening:
- Monday Night Football: Eagles at Packers, 8:15p [info]
Tuesday, November 11th
- Preston & Steve Show, 6a – 10:30a
- House Band:
- Guests:
- Donations:
- Pierre Robert, 10:30a – 3p
- Brent Porche, 3p – 7p
- Jacky Bam Bam, 7p - 9p
Evening:
- announcement coming soon
Wednesday, November 12th
- Preston & Steve Show, 6a – 10:30a
- House Band:
- Guests:
- Donations:
- Pierre Robert, 10:30a – 3p
- Brent Porche, 3p – 7p
- Jacky Bam Bam, 7p - 9p
Evening:
- announcement coming soon
- Oilers vs. Flyers @ Xfinity Mobile Arena
Thursday, November 13th
- Preston & Steve Show, 6a – 10:30a
- House Band:
- Guests:
- Donations:
- Pierre Robert, 10:30a – 3p
- Brent Porche, 3p – 7p
- Jacky Bam Bam, 7p - 9p
Evening:
- announcement coming soon
Friday, November 14th
- Preston & Steve Show, 6a – 10:30a
- FINAL DONATIONS COLLECTED AT 10:30AM
The Preston & Steve Show has been a cornerstone of Philly’s morning radio scene since 1998. Hosts Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison are joined by Casey Boy Foster, Nick McIlwain & Marisa Magnatta weekday morning from 6am – 10:30am-ish. Listen live via 93.3 WMMR or the MMR App, watch the daily YouTube Livestream and subscribe to The Preston & Steve Show full show podcast.