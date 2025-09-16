ContestsMMR Rock Shop
Camp Out For Hunger: Calendar of Events

The Preston & Steve Show
CAMP OUT - Calendar of Events

Camp Out For Hunger is family friendly and free for all to attend with a non-perishable food donation or monetary donation to Philabundance.

Monday, November 10th – Friday, November 14th

In the parking lot at Xfinity Mobile Arena, next to Stateside Live!

The schedule of guests & events planned for this year’s Camp Out for Hunger is constantly being updated, check back frequently!

WMMR will broadcast Monday – Thursday, 6a – 7p. The event ends after The Preston & Steve Show at 10:30a on Friday.

Drive-thru donations will be accepted Monday – Thursday, 6a – 8p and Friday 6a – 11a.

Monday, November 10th

  • Preston & Steve Show, 6a – 10:30a
    • House Band: 
    • Guests:
    • Donations:
  • Pierre Robert, 10:30a – 3p
  • Brent Porche, 3p – 7p
  • Jacky Bam Bam, 7p - 9p

Evening:

  • Monday Night Football: Eagles at Packers, 8:15p [info]

Tuesday, November 11th

  • Preston & Steve Show, 6a – 10:30a
    • House Band:
    • Guests:
    • Donations:
  • Pierre Robert, 10:30a – 3p
  • Brent Porche, 3p – 7p
  • Jacky Bam Bam, 7p - 9p

Evening:

  • announcement coming soon

Wednesday, November 12th

  • Preston & Steve Show, 6a – 10:30a
    • House Band:
    • Guests:
    • Donations:
  • Pierre Robert, 10:30a – 3p
  • Brent Porche, 3p – 7p
  • Jacky Bam Bam, 7p - 9p

Evening:

  • announcement coming soon
  • Oilers vs. Flyers @ Xfinity Mobile Arena

Thursday, November 13th

  • Preston & Steve Show, 6a – 10:30a
    • House Band:
    • Guests:
    • Donations:
  • Pierre Robert, 10:30a – 3p
  • Brent Porche, 3p – 7p
  • Jacky Bam Bam, 7p - 9p

Evening:

  • announcement coming soon

Friday, November 14th

  • Preston & Steve Show, 6a – 10:30a
  • FINAL DONATIONS COLLECTED AT 10:30AM
