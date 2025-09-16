Camp Out For Hunger: FAQ

Camp Out For Hunger 2025

Monday, November 10th – Friday, November 14th, in the parking lot at Xfinity Mobile Arena, next to Stateside Live!

Camp Out For Hunger is family friendly and free for all to attend. We look forward to seeing you during our week-long live broadcast as we welcome your non-perishable food donations to support Philabundance.

Where Can I Find Printable Signs?

Planning on hosting a drive to collect non-perishable food donations for Camp Out For Hunger? Use these printable signs to advertise your drive.

If you just wanna help get the word out so more people come to this year's Camp Out, use these:

What are the hours to donate?

Monday – Thursday: 6am – 8pm

Friday 6am – 11am

The Preston & Steve Show broadcasts live Monday – Friday, WMMR continues broadcasting all day Monday – Thursday. Collections end after The Preston & Steve Show on Friday morning.

Is Parking Free?

Parking during the morning show’s broadcast is always free in the Xfinity Mobile Arena parking lots. On game days, donors are invited to park in the S Lot while enjoying the Camp Out festivities.

How does the Drive Thru Donation work?

It’s super easy. Use the entrance off of Pattison Ave. Follow the route to the Planet Fitness Drop Off Area and the volunteers will help unload your car. You can park and walk over to the Camp Out tent or continue on your way.

Can I donate online?

Absolutely. All donations made to Philabundance during the week of December 2 – 6, 2024 will go towards the Camp Out For Hunger totals. Donation page (coming soon).

ACME Markets will also be collecting donations at the register beginning October 1st.

How do I volunteer?

Reach out to Philabundance directly to sign up to volunteer. The on-site volunteers positions are filled in advance to compete training. Please consider scheduling a shift after Camp Out For Hunger to help Philadbundance sort the hundreds of tons of donated food. They need the help!

What are Philabundance's Most Needed Items?

Cooking oil

Peanut butter & jelly (Plastic containers only)

(Plastic containers only) Canned tuna or meat

Boxed, non-refrigerated milk

Canned stew and soups

Breakfast cereal and bars

Whole grain pasta

Brown Rice

Canned fruits & vegetables

100% juice (Plastic containers only)

Only boxes, cans, plastic containers or non-breakable jars and which do not have to be refrigerated can be collected. PLEASE DO NOT DONATE

Sugary juice or drinks

Unhealthy snacks

Seasonal Items

Bread and baked goods (which go bad quickly)

Can I buy food to donate on site?

Our friends at ACME Markets will be back on site with their mobile market.

What else is going on while I'm there?

LOTS! Here’s a taste: