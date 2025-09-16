Camp Out For Hunger: Most Needed Items

ContestsMMR Rock Shop
CAMP OUT - most needed items

Preston & Steve's Camp Out For Hunger

Monday, November 10th - Friday, November 14th

Philabundance has provided us with a list of the healthy food items they are seeking for the community:

  • Creamy peanut butter (Plastic containers only)
  • Canned/shelf-stable meats (Including tuna)
  • Shelf stable white milk
  • Canned beef stew
  • Canned chili
  • Breakfast cereal or hot cereal
  • Nuts/ trail mix
  • Whole wheat pasta
  • Brown Rice
  • Jelly (Plastic containers only)
  • Canned fruits & vegetables (low salt, no high fructose corn syrup)

Only boxes, cans, plastic containers or non-breakable jars and which do not have to be refrigerated can be collected.

PLEASE DO NOT DONATE:

  • Beverages of any kind, including bottled water, juice or sugary drinks
  • Potato chips, cookies and other unhealthy snacks
  • Seasonal Items (i.e. cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie mix, peppermint flavored items, holiday themed items)
  • Bread and baked goods (which go bad quickly)
