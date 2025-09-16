Camp Out For Hunger: Most Needed Items
Preston & Steve’s Camp Out For Hunger Monday, November 10th – Friday, November 14th Philabundance has provided us with a list of the healthy food items they are seeking for the community:…
Preston & Steve's Camp Out For Hunger
Monday, November 10th - Friday, November 14th
Philabundance has provided us with a list of the healthy food items they are seeking for the community:
- Creamy peanut butter (Plastic containers only)
- Canned/shelf-stable meats (Including tuna)
- Shelf stable white milk
- Canned beef stew
- Canned chili
- Breakfast cereal or hot cereal
- Nuts/ trail mix
- Whole wheat pasta
- Brown Rice
- Jelly (Plastic containers only)
- Canned fruits & vegetables (low salt, no high fructose corn syrup)
Only boxes, cans, plastic containers or non-breakable jars and which do not have to be refrigerated can be collected.
PLEASE DO NOT DONATE:
- Beverages of any kind, including bottled water, juice or sugary drinks
- Potato chips, cookies and other unhealthy snacks
- Seasonal Items (i.e. cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie mix, peppermint flavored items, holiday themed items)
- Bread and baked goods (which go bad quickly)
