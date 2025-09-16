Volunteering at Camp Out For Hunger
Volunteer shifts for Camp Out For Hunger are posted at philabundance.volunteerhub.com. If the shift you are looking for is not available, we encourage you to volunteer post-Camp Out. Philabundance needs help…
Volunteer shifts for Camp Out For Hunger are posted at philabundance.volunteerhub.com.
If the shift you are looking for is not available, we encourage you to volunteer post-Camp Out. Philabundance needs help sorting, packing and preparing the donated food for distribution.
Volunteer as an individual or make it a group outing for your family, friends, business or organization.
Philabundance also offers a variety of opportunities for volunteers to go into the community and hand out food with the agency partners. Details: philabundance.org/volunteer.
The Preston & Steve Show has been a cornerstone of Philly’s morning radio scene since 1998. Hosts Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison are joined by Casey Boy Foster, Nick McIlwain & Marisa Magnatta weekday morning from 6am – 10:30am-ish. Listen live via 93.3 WMMR or the MMR App, watch the daily YouTube Livestream and subscribe to The Preston & Steve Show full show podcast.