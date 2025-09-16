WMMR Wraps Back to School A to Z 2025: See the Full Playlist

Another epic chapter of WMMR history has been written. Back to School A to Z 2025 officially wrapped after more than two weeks of nonstop rock. From A all the way to Z, Philadelphia’s legendary rock station once gave music fans a crash course in Everything That Rocks, pulling thousands of songs in order straight from the MMR library.

The fun kicked off on August 27th at 3 p.m. with Brent Porche and carried all the way through mid-September, when the final “Z” track ushered in the close of this year’s alphabetical marathon. Along the way, fans were reintroduced to deep cuts, old favorites, and surprise gems that only WMMR could dust off and deliver during this one-of-a-kind annual event.

Listeners had countless ways to stay connected to the music, whether through 93.3 FM on the radio, streaming on WMMR.com, listening via the MMR app, or even by telling Alexa to “Open MMR.” Everywhere you turned, Philly was rocking A to Z.