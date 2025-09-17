Donate to Preston & Steve’s Camp Out For Hunger at your Local Xfinity Store
Click here to monetarily donate to Preston & Steve's Camp Out For Hunger via this safe and secure online donation link.
Xfinity is on a mission to help drive hunger from our communities. Now through November 5, 2025, stop by your local Xfinity Store and donate canned goods and other non-perishable food items to support Preston & Steve's Camp Out For Hunger 2025! Look for the Preston & Steve’s Camp Out donation boxes near the entrance of each Xfinity Store.
While you’re at the Xfinity Store, ask how you can get an unlimited line from Xfinity Mobile included for a year. Aside from great pricing on the nation’s best network, Xfinity Mobile customers get speeds on mobile devices up to a gig over Xfinity WiFi hotspots at home or out and about with WiFi Powerboost. Looking to lock in your Internet rate? Ask about their new five year price guarantee – no contracts and everyday pricing plans with four simple national Internet tiers that include the Xfinity WiFi gateway for one low monthly price. Change is always happening, but no matter what changes in five years, the price of your Internet will stay the same. Restrictions apply. New residential customers only. Taxes and fees extra and subject to change.
Find a participating Xfinity Store location in your area to donate today:
- Pennsylvania Stores
- 2027 Welsh Rd, Dresher, PA 19025
- 106 Bartlett Ave, Exton, PA 19341
- 116 West Township Line Rd, Havertown, PA 19083
- 130 Town Square Place, King of Prussia, PA 19406
- 502 N. Oxford Valley Rd, Langhorne, PA 19047
- 782 Bethlehem Pike, North Wales, PA 19454
- 4504 City Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19131
- 9171 Roosevelt Blvd. Philadelphia, PA 19114
- 4640 Roosevelt Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19124
- 1429 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19102
- 310 Upland Square Dr, Pottstown, PA 19464
- 235 N West End Blvd, Quakertown, PA 18951
- 775 East Lancaster Ave Villanova, PA 19085
- 471 Baltimore Pike, Springfield PA 19064
- New Jersey Stores
- 1817 Mount Holly Rd, Burlington, NJ 08016
- 941 Haddonfield Rd, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
- Deptford Mall, 1750 Deptford Center Road, Deptford, NJ 08096
- 3371 US-1, Mercer Mall, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648
- 451 Martin Truex Jr Blvd, Manahawkin, NJ 08050
- 101 South Route 73, Marlton, NJ 08053
- 500 Consumer Square, May’s Landing, NJ 08330
- 2160 N 2nd St, Millville, NJ 08332
- 42 Centerton Rd, Mt. Laurel, NJ 08054
- 1500 Rt. 47, Rio Grande, NJ 08242
- 7 Bethel Rd Somers Point, NJ 08244
- 3841 Route 42, Turnersville, NJ 08012
- Delaware Stores
- Christiana Mall, Newark, DE 19702
- 5601 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19803