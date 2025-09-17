Donate to Preston & Steve’s Camp Out For Hunger at your Local Xfinity Store

Xfinity is on a mission to help drive hunger from our communities. Now through November 5, 2025, stop by your local Xfinity Store and donate canned goods and other non-perishable food items to support Preston & Steve's Camp Out For Hunger 2025 ! Look for the Preston & Steve’s Camp Out donation boxes near the entrance of each Xfinity Store.

