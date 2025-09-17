Ilan Rubin as Foo Fighters’ New Drummer Sparks Excitement Among Fans

At the Fremont Theater, Ilan Rubin made his mark behind the drums for Foo Fighters on September 13. The packed venue buzzed with energy as the band returned to the stage after their year-long break.

"Last night with Foo Fighters could not have been a better time," Rubin said in a statement on Instagram. "After keeping my head down for a couple wild months and throwing myself into the material, that first show was such an incredible release of energy."

The news broke on social media with a fresh group shot featuring Rubin front and center. At age 11, Rubin made history as the youngest musician to grace a Woodstock stage. His talent shone through again in 2020, when the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame asked him to join with Nine Inch Nails.

Mid-2025 saw an unexpected switch between bands. Former drummer Josh Freese moved back to Nine Inch Nails, where Rubin had kept the beat since 2009. The swap happened smoothly, with both drummers sliding into their new roles.

The music keeps rolling with upcoming shows across Asia. Fans will catch the band in Jakarta on October 2, Singapore on October 4, and throughout Japan from October 7 to 10. Final stops hit Monterrey and Mexico City in November.