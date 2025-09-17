Kiss Unmasked: The Day The Rock Legends Went Makeup Free

On September 18th, 1983, Kiss made history and stunned fans around the world when they appeared without their iconic makeup for the first time during an interview on MTV, promoting the release of their album Lick It Up.

Known for their larger-than-life personas, elaborate stage shows, and mysterious masked identities, the band had cultivated an image that defined a generation of hard rock and glam. When they finally revealed their faces, fans were shocked, thrilled, and a little emotional — it was a moment that blurred the line between spectacle and reality.

For over a decade, Kiss had hidden behind their signature looks, creating characters like the Starchild, the Demon, the Spaceman, and the Catman with incredible makeup work.

Check out my interview with Peter Criss, the Catman, a surreal opportunity for me – who used wear KISS tees in school and play the cassettes.

Those masks were more than makeup. They were symbols of rebellion, rock attitude, and theatrical flair. Appearing on MTV without them was a bold statement that the music – not just the image – would carry the band forward.

The interview and subsequent performances showed fans the real Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Ace Frehley, and Eric Carr.

While some longtime fans missed the classic makeup, many embraced the raw, unfiltered energy of the band. Songs like “Lick It Up” and “Detroit Rock City” proved that the power of Kiss did not rely solely on visual theatrics but on talent, charisma, and an unmatched stage presence. And they're still going!

This MTV moment marked a turning point for Kiss, opening a new chapter while honoring the legacy they had built over years of sold-out shows and classic albums. Even even rock legends can reinvent themselves, and that sometimes, the boldest move is simply to show the world who you really are!