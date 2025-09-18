Pierre’s Weekend Calendar September 19-21

Good Day, Good Citizens! Each Friday, after the Presidents arrive with their decaf coffee and Dave Edmunds serenades us with “Here Comes The Weekend”, the weekend can officially start. With the weekend ahead, you might need something to do. I, Pierre Robert, run down an extensive list of things happening in and around the Philadelphia area. I call it Pierre’s Weekend Calendar. Everything from concerts to go to (like Papa Roach & Rise Against at PPL Center in Allentown), movies to see (Him rated R), events (small and large) to partake in, and always what is going on here at WMMR.

Some things are fairly standard (like the Rittenhouse Square Fine Art Show), some are totally bizarre (like the Mud Ball), and to be honest, for some of this stuff, I don’t have a clue as to what they are (like Navratri Festival). Hopefully, this guide of some of what is going on in a fine village near you will help keep you busy this weekend. Who knows, maybe you’ll even catch me at one or two of these events this weekend (please stop and say hi if you do). Now, check out Pierre's Weekend Calendar.

On Sale This Friday

Sabaton w/ Pop Evil @ The Met; March 11th

Cardi B @ Xfinity Mobile Arena; April 7th

Shows This Weekend:

All Weekend

Tacarra Williams @ Helium Comedy Club

Sebastian Maniscalco @ Ovation Hall AC

Friday

Papa Roach & Rise Against @ PPL Center

Adam Sandler @ Xfinity Mobile Arena

John Mulaney @ The Met

Andy Summers @ Sellersville Theatre

Turnstile @ Skyline Stage Mann Center

The Lumineers @ Citizens Bank Park

Russell Dickerson @ Fillmore

James Marriott @ The Foundry

Cartel @ TLA

Fazerdaze @ Johnny Brenda’s

BabyTron @ Brooklyn Bowl

Brooks Nielsen w/ The Growlers @ Union Transfer

James McMurty @ World Café Live

Staind @ Etess Arena Hard Rock AC

Elvis Costello @ Borgata Event Center

Friday & Saturday

Nikki Glaser @ Marion Anderson Hall

Langston Kerman @ Punch Line Philly

Daniel Donato @ Ardmore Music Hall

Friday & Sunday

John Mulaney @ The Met

Saturday

SLAYER @ Hersheypark Stadium

Emerson, Lake & Palmer @ Keswick Theatre

Kali Uchis @ Xfinity Mobile Arena

Pete Davidson @ City Winery

Pretty Vee @ Franklin Music Hall

Johnny Dynamite and the Bloodsuckers @ Underground Arts

Russian Circles @ Union Transfer

Mirador @ TLA

Freddie Gibbs @ Fillmore

Cafune @ The Foundry

Dummy @ Johnny Brenda’s

Jack Van Cleaf @ Kung Fu Necktie

Sunday

ZZ Top @ Wind Creek Event Center

Sam Fender @ Fillmore

Tom Odell @ TLA

What's Going on in the Movies? What's New:

Him (R): Marlon Wayans

What's Going on in the Movies? Still In Theatres:

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues (R)

The Long Walk (R)

The Conjuring: Last Rites (R)

The Roses (R): Benedict Cumberbatch, Olivia Coleman

Caught Stealing: Austin Butler, Zoe Kravitz

Nobody 2 (R): Bob Odenkirk

Pierre's Weekend Calendar: What's Happening at MMR

Friday

Kegs for Cats! -Join Steve Morrison from 5:30pm-8:30pm for a special event to benefit Mac’s Fund and Morris Animal Refuge, supporting the community cats of Philadelphia. Guests will enjoy complimentary beer and cider from Philadelphia Brewing Company, Kitten cuddles with adoptable cats from Morris Animal Refuge, Food from Algorithm, Sweet treats from Nothing Bundt Cakes, Exciting raffles and goodies for purchase from Cowboy Bob and Archimedes Printing Shoppe. Cat lovers are encouraged to bring donations of cat food, which will earn free raffle tickets. All proceeds go to Mac’s Fund to support the community cat program at Morris Animal Refuge.

Sunday

Join Brent Porche and the MMaRmy at the Taphouse (3300 Ridge Pike, Eagleville) from 10am-Noon. Enjoy ice cold Heinekens and enter to win prizes including concert tickets.

Happening Around Town:

Through September 28

Philadelphia Fringe Festival - Multiple venues throughout the city.

Through September 30

Summerfest - Pay as you go,101 South Christopher Columbus Boulevard.

The Garden Railway - $22, Morris Arboretum, 100 East Northwestern Avenue.

Through October 3

Water Orchestra - Free, 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Dilworth Park, at the western face of City Hall.

Through October 4

Made in Philadelphia Marketplace - Free to enter, Fridays and Saturdays, noon-6 p.m., through October 4th, Dilworth Park, West side of City Hall.

Through October 28

Festival of Fountains - Included in admission of $32, Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square.

Through October 29

FallFest at Shady Brook Farm - $12-$30, Shady Brook Farm, 931 Stony Hill Road, Yardley.

Through November 2

Pumpkinland - Free until you spend money, Linvilla Orchards, 137 West Knowlton Road, Media.

Through November 8

Hellerick’s Adventure Farm Fall Festival - $16-$20,10 a.m.-7 p.m., Hellerick’s Adventure Farm, 5500 North Easton Road, Doylestown

Halloween Nights - $34, Eastern State Penitentiary, 2027 Fairmount Avenue.

Through November 30

Woodmere’s Annual Straw Maze - $5 per child, free for adults. Woodmere Art Museum, 9201 Germantown Avenue.

Through November 30

Pierre's Weekend Calendar: Things Happening This Weekend

All Weekend

Rittenhouse Square Fine Art Show - Free till you buy something, Friday & Saturday 11 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Rittenhouse Square, in the vicinity of 18th and Walnut streets.

The Philly Show - $15-$20, , Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Avenue, Oaks. phillyshow.com

Parks on Tap: Spring Gardens - Pay as you go, Spring Gardens, 1832 North Street.

Phoenixville Film Festival - $10 most screenings, $40 weekend pass, $65 for all access pass, Colonial Theatre, 227 Bridge Street, Phoenixville.

The Master - $24.25, Bryn Mawr Film Institute, 824 Lancaster Avenue, Bryn Mawr

Friday September 19

Shepard Fairey Mural Dedication - Free, 5-6:30 p.m., 1421 Arch Street

National Treasure: Book of Secrets - Free, dusk, Independence Mall, 599 Market Street.

Museum Nights: ’70s Edition - $45-$50, 7-11 p.m., Please Touch Museum, 4231 Avenue of the Republic.

Friday & Saturday

Navratri Festival of Philadelphia - $39.19- $44.52, Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Avenue, Oaks.

Saturday September 20

Mud Ball - $75-$500, 6-11 p.m., Clay Studio, 1425 North American Street.

USA vs. The World: An Oktoberfest Celebration - Pay-as-you-go (beer tokens are available online), noon-5 p.m., 1700 block of Germantown Avenue.

Upper Darby International Festival - Free, 1-6 p.m., Five Points Intersection at 100 Garrett Road, Upper Darby.

Family Fest Block Party - No cover, noon-6 p.m., Evil Genius, 1727 North Front Street.

West Park Family Field Day - Free, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., John Welsh Memorial Fountain, Avenue of the Republic in Fairmount Park.

Market of the Macabre - $5-$10, noon-5 p.m., Laurel Hill East, 3822 Ridge Avenue.

Saturday & Sunday

CollegeFest - multiple locations and times

We Are the Seeds Philly - Free, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Cherry Street Pier, 121 North Columbus Boulevard.

Sunday September 21

Mt. Airy Village Fair - 11am-4pm, Carpenter Lane and Green Street, Mt Airy

Radnor Fall Festival - Noon-4pm. North Wayne Ave, Radnorradnorfallfestival.com

Sports Up!

All Weekend

The PHILLIES are AWAY vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Friday 9:40pm/Saturday 8:10pm/Sunday 4:10pm

Saturday

Union HOME vs New England; 2:30pm