Jack White Teams Up with Ringo Starr to Play Beatles Hit at Bourbon & Beyond Festival

At Louisville's Bourbon & Beyond Festival, Jack White joined forces with Ringo Starr and the All-Starr Band. The musicians lit up the stage with "With A Little Help From My Friends" on September 13. Their performance capped off Starr's set of eleven songs. Starr's setlist included "It Don't Come Easy," "Boys," and "Photograph."

"I want to thank everyone for joining me on stage this evening," Starr told the crowd, according to Music Radar. "It's been really great. Thanks for being a great audience. Remember the music. Peace and love! I love you all."

The stage was filled with talent as White's bandmates, Patrick Keeler, Bobby Emmett, and Dominic Davis, stepped in. Singer and songwriter Sammy Rae added her voice to the mix.

Fans got their fill of Beatles classics like "Octopus's Garden" and "Yellow Submarine." The night turned into a star-studded affair. Toto's Steve Lukather brought "Rosanna" and "Hold the Line" to life. Men at Work's Colin Hay got the crowd moving with "Land Down Under." Then, Hamish Stuart from Average White Band fired up "Pick Up the Pieces."