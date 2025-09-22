The Boss of Rock, Heart & Storytelling: Jacky BamBam’s Tribute to Bruce Springsteen

ContestsMMR Rock Shop
Bruce Springsteen's music has shaped generations, and his energy on stage is unmatched. Born in 1949 in Long Branch, New Jersey, Bruce rose from the streets of the Garden State…

Bruce Springsteen's music has shaped generations, and his energy on stage is unmatched. Born in 1949 in Long Branch, New Jersey, Bruce rose from the streets of the Garden State to become one of the most iconic voices in rock. His songs tell stories of love, struggle, hope, and the grit of everyday life. They resonate with anyone who has ever chased a dream or fought to hold onto one.

Last year, I had the unforgettable experience of broadcasting live from Bruce Springsteen’s tour in Philadelphia on WMMR.

The energy in the arena was electric. Fans sang every word. Fists pumped in the air, and Bruce delivered every song with the intensity and heart he is known for.

It was one of those nights that reminded me why I fell in love with rock and roll in the first place. You know I just can't mention Bruce and 93.3 WMMR without naming the one and only Ed Sciaky – who broke Springsteen here way back when in a special moment in Rock and Roll history.

I also had the privilege of seeing Springsteen on Broadway, an intimate and raw performance that stripped away the spectacle and let the storytelling shine.

Sitting there, hearing his personal anecdotes and seeing the emotion behind the music, I was reminded that Bruce is not just a performer. He is a chronicler of life, love, and resilience.

If I had to pick a favorite Bruce song, it would be Bobby Jean. That track hits every time, a perfect mix of nostalgia, heart, and rock energy. It is the song that brings back memories of summers gone by and moments that feel eternal.

Raise a glass with me – Jacky BamBam – to celebrate Bruce Springsteen. Thank you for the music, the stories, and the fire you bring to every stage. You are a legend, a storyteller, and a reminder that rock and roll still has soul.

xoxoxo BamBam

Jacky Bam BamAuthor
The JACKY BAMBAM SHOW is on 93.3 WMMR Weeknights 7p-12a playing the coolest songs ever made with many features for true music lovers. Jacky is a big supporter of The Philadelphia Mummers and is a Seven Time First Prize Award Winning Hall Of Fame Mummer. Before he took over the microphone, he was a drummer who released 2 albums and toured all over the world.
