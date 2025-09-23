ContestsMMR Rock Shop
LISTEN LIVE

DELCO on Display: Behind the Scenes of HBO’s ‘Task’ w/ Tom Pelphrey & Brad Ingelsby

Preston & Steve had the opportunity to chat with Brad Ingelsby, the director of Task, and Tom Pelphrey, one of the stars of the show. The duo shared why they…

The Preston & Steve Show
Daily Rush - Tom Pelphrey & Brad Ingelsby - Task

Preston & Steve had the opportunity to chat with Brad Ingelsby, the director of Task, and Tom Pelphrey, one of the stars of the show. The duo shared why they loved filming in the area and the ins and outs of nailing the Delco accent. Check out Task, new episodes premiere Sundays on HBO.

Daily RushHBO
The Preston & Steve ShowAuthor
The Preston & Steve Show has been a cornerstone of Philly’s morning radio scene since 1998. Hosts Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison are joined by Casey Boy Foster, Nick McIlwain & Marisa Magnatta weekday morning from 6am – 10:30am-ish. Listen live via 93.3 WMMR or the MMR App, watch the daily YouTube Livestream and subscribe to The Preston & Steve Show full show podcast.
Related Stories
Daily Rush Garrett Stubbs
Preston & SteveVibes Update With Phillies’ Garrett StubbsThe Preston & Steve Show
DAILY RUSH Dorothy in studio
Daily RushDorothy Rocks The Preston & Steve StudioThe Preston & Steve Show
Daily Rush Brad Williams
Preston and Steve's® Daily RushBrad Williams: “Who The F- – – Are You?” – Sir Elton JohnThe Preston & Steve Show
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect