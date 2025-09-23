Ryan Reynolds Reflects on John Candy’s Legacy, Teases Deadpool on Preston & Steve

Ryan Reynolds joined The Preston & Steve Show for a candid conversation about his new project John Candy: I Like Me. The documentary will have its Philadelphia premiere on Wednesday (Sept 24) at The Miller Theater. After the screening, Ryan will host a Q&A with special guests including our hometown hero, Rob Mac. [tickets]

While you patiently wait for the premiere, watch our conversation linked below. Ryan admiration for John Candy runs deep, and he offered heartfelt reflections on the late comedian’s legacy and how it influenced his own career. Deadpool updates? He's got a few. Wrexham AFC news? We heard that too. Hugh Jackman love? LOTS.

Capturing the Heart of John Candy

Reynolds explained that the new documentary seeks to portray Candy as he truly was: deeply loving, generous, and kind. Preston described the film’s opening as “emotional,” while Reynolds admitted he was particularly moved by hearing Dan Aykroyd’s recollections of Candy. He noted the special creative connection between Candy and filmmaker John Hughes, which the documentary explores in depth.

Despite the challenges Candy faced, including frequent public commentary about his weight, Reynolds emphasized the comedian’s resilience. “Never confuse kind with weak,” he said, underscoring Candy’s ability to maintain kindness in an industry that often rewarded the opposite. Reynolds also remarked that kindness has been a guiding principle in his own career, citing colleagues such as Rob Mac [McElhenney] as examples.

The Canadian Comedy Tradition

The discussion also touched on Canada’s disproportionate contribution to comedy. Asked why so many comedic performers emerge from the country, Reynolds suggested that self-deprecating humor may stem from cultural perspective: “We won’t match the military might of the U.S., so we laugh at ourselves instead.”

Reynolds revealed that every Deadpool film includes a reference to Candy, a subtle tribute to one of his comedic inspirations.

Deadpool, Wrexham, and Future Projects

In addition to reflecting on Candy, Reynolds addressed fan speculation surrounding Deadpool. When asked about unresolved questions — such as a scene involving Thor’s tears — Reynolds confirmed answers would come in future installments, noting that the series has been “reverse engineered” to ensure narrative consistency.

He also praised his frequent collaborators Hugh Jackman and Rob Mac, calling both “kind” figures whose approach has shaped his own. On Wrexham AFC, Reynolds acknowledged the growing bond between Philadelphia and the Welsh club, joking that he would like to try calling a match one day, though he predicted he would “be truly terrible.”

Lasting Influence of Candy

Throughout the interview, the influence of Candy on Reynolds’ work remained a central theme. He cited Planes, Trains and Automobiles as a model for the dynamic between Deadpool and Wolverine, and described Candy as an inspiration for his performance in the 2005 comedy Just Friends.

The hosts also reflected on Candy’s enduring impact. Steve recalled Candy’s standout performances on SCTV, while Casey noted how films such as The Great Outdoors resonate differently when viewed as an adult.

Reynolds concluded the conversation by praising director Colin Hanks for his thoughtful approach in bringing Candy’s story to the screen.