The Cranberries to Release Iconic 1995 Unplugged Session as Standalone Album

A rare 1995 nine-song acoustic performance by The Cranberries will be released on vinyl, CD, and streaming platforms via Island Records and UMe. The band played at Brooklyn’s Howard Gilman…

Dolores O'Riordan and The Cranberries perform at Jones Beach on August 12, 1995 in Wantagh, New York.
A rare 1995 nine-song acoustic performance by The Cranberries will be released on vinyl, CD, and streaming platforms via Island Records and UMe.

The band played at Brooklyn's Howard Gilman Opera House on Valentine's Day 1995. Their stripped-down set featured songs from No Need to Argue, their breakthrough album. MTV aired the special two months later, capturing the raw magic of that night.

"We'd seen some of the biggest names in music like R.E.M., Pearl Jam, The Cure, and Nirvana do their Unplugged's and were blown away to be following in their footsteps," drummer Fergal Lawler mentioned, as reported by Antimusic.

Fans will find hits like "Zombie" and "Linger" on the album. The set also includes "Dreaming My Dreams," "Ode To My Family," and "Empty." The string quartet Electra Strings, who backed the band on Later with Jools Holland in 1994, joined them on stage.

Two tracks stand out as special treats. "Free to Decide" and "I'm Still Remembering" hadn't yet been released when the band played them that night. These songs would later be included on their 1996 release, To The Faithful Departed.

"Dolores and I wrote 'Yesterday's Gone' just hours before," guitarist Noel Hogan shared. "We sat at a piano, I pitched an idea, and the song came alive. MTV got the only live take we ever did."

Fans can get an exclusive colored vinyl with unique artwork. Standard copies will be stocked at regular music stores. The album can be pre-ordered via the band's official website.

