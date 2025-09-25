Pierre’s Weekend Calendar September 26-28

Good Day, Good Citizens! Each Friday, after the Presidents arrive with their decaf coffee and Dave Edmunds serenades us with “Here Comes The Weekend”, the weekend can officially start. With the weekend ahead, you might need something to do. I, Pierre Robert, run down an extensive list of things happening in and around the Philadelphia area. I call it Pierre’s Weekend Calendar. Everything from concerts to go to (like The Revivalists at Parx Xcite Center), movies to see (One Battle After Another rated R), events (small and large) to partake in, and always what is going on here at WMMR.

Some things are fairly standard (like South Street Oktoberfest), some are totally bizarre (like Weekend Of Terror X: Monster Madness), and to be honest, for some of this stuff, I don’t have a clue as to what they are (like MovieJawn Fall Zine Release Party). Hopefully, this guide of some of what is going on in a fine village near you will help keep you busy this weekend. Who knows, maybe you’ll even catch me at one or two of these events this weekend (please stop and say hi if you do). Now, check out Pierre's Weekend Calendar.

On Sale This Friday

MGK @ Xfinity Mobile Arena; December 14

Opeth @ Fillmore; February 7

Shows This Weekend:

All Weekend

Sebastian Maniscalco @ Ovation Hall AC

Friday

The Revivalists @ Parx Xcite Center

Paula Poundstone @ Sellersville Theater

Sextile @ Foundry

The Jayhawks @ Ardmore Music Hall

Lambrini Girls @ Underground Arts

Bertha @ Brooklyn Bowl

Mason Jennings @ City Winery

Feeble little horse @ First Unitarian Church

Mo’Nique @ Keswick Theatre

Silent Planet @ Union Transfer

Lil Tecca @ Franklin Music Hall

Steve Winwood @ Etess Arena Hard Rock AC

Friday & Saturday

Mt. Joy @ Mann Center

Kevin Nealon @ Helium Comedy Club

Zainab Johnson @ Punch Line Philly

Saturday

Pat McGann @ Keswick Theatre

The Basement Yard @ The Met

Viagra Boys @ Franklin Music Hall

Che @ TLA

Dylan Gossett @ Fillmore

Cautious Clay @ Foundry

The Beaches @ Union Transfer

Elbow @ Brooklyn Bowl

Russell Peters @ Parx Xcite Center

Stop Light Observations @ Johnny Brenda’s

Ziggy Marley @ Wind Creek Event Center

The Fray @ Caesars AC

Sunday

Cake @ Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks (Bethlehem)

Kublai Khan TX @ Franklin Music Hall

Hiromi @ Ardmore Music Hall

Steve Hofstetter @ Keswick Theatre

Juan Wauters @ MilkBoy

What's Going on in the Movies? What's New:

One Battle After Another (R): Leonardo DiCaprio

What's Going on in the Movies? Still In Theatres:

Him (R): Marlon Wayans

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues (R)

The Long Walk (R)

The Conjuring: Last Rites (R)

The Roses (R): Benedict Cumberbatch, Olivia Coleman

Caught Stealing: Austin Butler, Zoe Kravitz

Pierre's Weekend Calendar: What's Happening at MMR

Friday

Join Ray Koob as he hosts The Revivalists, presented by WMMR, this Friday night at the Xcite Center at Parx Casino in Bensalem.

Happening Around Town:

Through September 28

Philadelphia Fringe Festival - Multiple venues throughout the city.

Through September 30

Summerfest - Pay as you go,101 South Christopher Columbus Boulevard.

The Garden Railway - $22, Morris Arboretum, 100 East Northwestern Avenue.

Through October 3

Water Orchestra - Free, 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Dilworth Park, at the western face of City Hall.

Through October 4

Made in Philadelphia Marketplace - Free to enter, Fridays and Saturdays, noon-6 p.m., through October 4th, Dilworth Park, West side of City Hall.

Through October 28

Festival of Fountains - Included in admission of $32, Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square.

Through October 29

FallFest at Shady Brook Farm - $12-$30, Shady Brook Farm, 931 Stony Hill Road, Yardley.

Through November 2

Pumpkinland - Free until you spend money, Linvilla Orchards, 137 West Knowlton Road, Media.

Through November 8

Hellerick’s Adventure Farm Fall Festival - $16-$20,10 a.m.-7 p.m., Hellerick’s Adventure Farm, 5500 North Easton Road, Doylestown

Through November 30

Woodmere’s Annual Straw Maze - $5 per child, free for adults. Woodmere Art Museum, 9201 Germantown Avenue.

Pierre's Weekend Calendar: Things Happening This Weekend

Friday September 26

Wit You Against Childhood Cancer - 5-9pm, Smith Memorial Playground, 3500 Reservoir Dr.

Apple-a-Day Cider Social - $30, 5:30-8 p.m., The Mütter Museum, 19 South 22nd Street.

Vine & Dine - $225 (transportation included), 5-10 p.m., meet at 1831 Frankford Avenue.

Twilight in the Gardens - $25, 7-10 p.m., Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens, 1020 South Street.

iLuminate - $36-$79, 7 p.m., Miller Theater, 250 South Broad Street.

Friday & Saturday

Outlaws: Unfinished Business - $30-$125, Noon-5pm, Maple Grove Raceway, 30 Stauffer Park Ln, Mohnton, PA

Mark Morris Dance Group - $79-$115; Friday 7:30 p.m. and Saturday 2 & 7:30 p.m.; Annenberg Center, 3680 Walnut Street.

Weekend Of Terror X: Monster Madness - $20-$30 per night, 6-11:30 p.m., the Mahoning Drive-In Theater, 635 Seneca Road, Lehighton.

Saturday September 27

South Street Oktoberfest - Pay as you go ($125 for VIP passes), noon-8 p.m., Brauhaus Schmitz, 718 South Street.

MovieJawn Fall Zine Release Party - Free, noon-4:30 p.m., Monster Vegan, 1229 Spruce Street.

Oktoberfest at Yards - $20-$30, noon-4 p.m., Yards Brewing Company, 500 Spring Garden Street.

Philadelphia Arena Polo Championship - $20, 11 a.m. & 3 p.m., McCausland Arena at the Chamounix Equestrian Center, 98 Chamounix Drive.

Mount Airy Arts Festival - Free, noon-4 p.m., Allens Lane Art Center, 601 West Allens Lane.

Block Party at the Rail Park - Free, 1-4 p.m., 1300 Noble Street.

Delaware River Festival - Free, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Penn’s Landing in Philly and Wiggins Park in Camden.

Saturday & Sunday

Pennsylvania Chocolate and Coffee Festival - $14.99, Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Avenue, Oaks.

Abolition Histories - Free, Saturday 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Eden Cemetery, 1434 Springfield Road, Collingdale; Sunday 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Laurel Hill East Cemetery, 3822 Ridge Avenue.

New Hope Arts & Crafts Festival - $29, Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch Street.

Sunday September 28

Sundance Film Festival Short Film Tour - $14.52, PhilaMOCA, 531 North 12th Street.

Puerto Rican Day Parade - Free, noon-6 p.m., Eakins Oval, 25th and Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Sports Up!

All Weekend

The PHILLIES are HOME vs Minnesota Twins

Friday 6:45pm/Saturday 6:05pm/Sunday 3:05pm

Saturday

The FLYERS are HOME vs Boston Bruins; 5pm