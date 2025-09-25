Save The Light Show! Your Small Donation Can Keep The Tradition Alive

Thousands of Philadelphians share a magical holiday memory: standing shoulder-to-shoulder around the Eagle in the Grand Court of the Wanamaker Building, waiting what sometimes felt like hours, when suddenly the bells ring and the Christmas Light Show comes to life on the towering wall.

For nearly 70 years, the Wanamaker Light Show and Dickens Village have been more than holiday attractions, they’ve been Philly’s holiday heartbeat. Generations of locals and visitors alike have built traditions around them, marking the season not by the calendar, but by that first glimpse of twinkling lights.

Now, these traditions need us.

With Macy’s Center City shuttered, the fate of these beloved holiday icons has been hanging in the balance. Losing them would mean losing a piece of Philadelphia’s soul, a hole in our city’s Christmas season that no pop-up market or Instagram wall could ever replace.

That’s why the Save the Light Show campaign is calling on all of us. The goal is to raise $350,000 to bring the show back in 2025 and keep it alive for the next generation.

Good news! At time of print, they are already at $325,000. To reach that final goal, they are inviting everyone - who enjoyed the show for free for so many years - make a small contribution. $12.25 Giving Day. It’s a citywide call for donations to match the date.

The campaign’s donation page already reads like a love letter to the city. Families are posting stories of grandparents bringing them to Wanamaker’s in the 1960s… of little kids pressing their noses against the glass in Dickens Village… of first dates, marriage proposals, and wide-eyed wonder passed down like a family heirloom.

It’s proof that this isn’t just about lights and decorations, it’s about our stories, our city, and the way Philadelphia shows up for the things that matter.