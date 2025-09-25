Skrew Hunger: One Jar of Peanut Butter at a Time
Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey is teaming up with Preston & Steve’s Camp Out for Hunger to give back — one jar of peanut butter at a time. From October 1, 2025, through October 31, 2025, you can bring a jar of peanut butter to the participating locations to help fight hunger, and while you are there, try a Skrewball cocktail.
Participating Locations:
- Green Parrot
240 N Sycamore St, Newtown, PA 18940
- Saloon 151
151 W Gay St, West Chester, PA 19380
- Jerzee's
2609 Mt Carmel Ave, Glenside, PA 19038
- The Highland Pub and Kitchen
391 Highland Ave, Glenside, PA 19038
- Molly Maguires Pub and Restaurant
197 Bridge St, Phoenixville, PA 19460
Please drink responsibly.
Thank you for supporting Preston & Steve’s Camp Out For Hunger 2025:
Tap the above link to make a secure online donation to Philabundance that will count toward the totals generated by this year’s Camp Out.
The annual Preston & Steve's Camp Out For Hunger weeklong broadcast is a is a family friendly event and free for all to attend. It would not be possible without your generosity! The growth of Camp Out has been amazing over the past 2 decades. What began as an initiative to raise 1 ton of food in 1998 became a juggernaut that yielded 1,661,016lbs and $995,710 in 2024. That's an all time total of over 25 million pounds of food donated to Philabundance.
You are welcome to join us on site as well. Monday through Thursday between 6am and 8pm, Friday from 6am to 11am in the parking lot of Xfinity Mobile Arena, right next to Stateside Live!