ContestsMMR Rock Shop
LISTEN LIVE

Skrew Hunger: One Jar of Peanut Butter at a Time

Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey is teaming up with Preston & Steve’s Camp Out for Hunger to give back — one jar of peanut butter at a time. From October 1,…

Marisa Magnatta
In partnership with
Skrewball Whiskey

Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey is teaming up with Preston & Steve’s Camp Out for Hunger to give back — one jar of peanut butter at a time. From October 1, 2025, through October 31, 2025, you can bring a jar of peanut butter to the participating locations to help fight hunger, and while you are there, try a Skrewball cocktail.

Participating Locations:

Please drink responsibly.

Thank you for supporting Preston & Steve’s Camp Out For Hunger 2025:

Camp Out 2024 buttons

Tap the above link to make a secure online donation to Philabundance that will count toward the totals generated by this year’s Camp Out.

The annual Preston & Steve's Camp Out For Hunger weeklong broadcast is a is a family friendly event and free for all to attend. It would not be possible without your generosity! The growth of Camp Out has been amazing over the past 2 decades.  What began as an initiative to raise 1 ton of food in 1998 became a juggernaut that yielded 1,661,016lbs and $995,710 in 2024. That's an all time total of over 25 million pounds of food donated to Philabundance.

You are welcome to join us on site as well. Monday through Thursday between 6am and 8pm, Friday from 6am to 11am in the parking lot of Xfinity Mobile Arena, right next to Stateside Live!

 → Return to Camp Out For Hunger HQ 

Camp Out 2024 buttons (8)
Camp Out 2024 buttons (8)
Camp Out 2024 buttons
Camp Out 2024 buttons (8)
Camp Out 2024 buttons (8)
Camp Out 2024 buttons (8)
Camp Out 2024 buttons (8)
Camp Out 2024 buttons (8)

Camp Out for Hunger
Marisa MagnattaWriter
Marisa Magnatta, Producer at The Preston & Steve Show, has clocked-in two decades at 93.3 WMMR, Philly. She’s your source for everything Philly, concert, sports fan, restaurant or Preston & Steve Show related.
Related Stories
Preston & Steve's Camp Out For Hunger event graphic featuring Xfinity as a sponsor.
Campout For Hunger Quick LinksDonate to Preston & Steve’s Camp Out For Hunger at your Local Xfinity StoreEric Simon
CAMP OUT - FAQ
Campout For Hunger Quick LinksCamp Out For Hunger: FAQThe Preston & Steve Show
CAMP OUT - donate online
Campout For Hunger Quick LinksCamp Out For Hunger: Make An Online DonationThe Preston & Steve Show
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect