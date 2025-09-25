Skrew Hunger: One Jar of Peanut Butter at a Time

Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey is teaming up with Preston & Steve’s Camp Out for Hunger to give back — one jar of peanut butter at a time. From October 1, 2025, through October 31, 2025, you can bring a jar of peanut butter to the participating locations to help fight hunger, and while you are there, try a Skrewball cocktail.

Participating Locations:

Please drink responsibly.

Thank you for supporting Preston & Steve’s Camp Out For Hunger 2025:

Tap the above link to make a secure online donation to Philabundance that will count toward the totals generated by this year’s Camp Out.

The annual Preston & Steve's Camp Out For Hunger weeklong broadcast is a is a family friendly event and free for all to attend. It would not be possible without your generosity! The growth of Camp Out has been amazing over the past 2 decades. What began as an initiative to raise 1 ton of food in 1998 became a juggernaut that yielded 1,661,016lbs and $995,710 in 2024. That's an all time total of over 25 million pounds of food donated to Philabundance.