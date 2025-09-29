How To Guide For Businesses Collecting Donations For Camp Out For Hunger

Every single donation matters, big and small. That's why we encourage your business to get involved.

Preston & Steve’s Camp Out For Hunger begins Monday, November 10th. The whole 93.3 WMMR team spends the week set up in the parking lot at Xfinity Mobile Arena, next to Stateside Live! collecting non-perishable food donations for Philabundance.

We want all local businesses to get involved! Host a donation in your store, office or organization, then pick a date and time between Monday 11/10 - Friday, 11/14 to deliver it to us at the Camp Out For Hunger broadcast tent.

New incentive added for 2025: Every company that donates will be in the running to win a lunchtime visit from The Preston & Steve Show. We'll bring lunch and go live on the radio from your business. Just register at the donation tent to be entered.

Need help getting started? Use this how-to guide:

Print out Camp Out For Hunger posters & set up a collection area in your business. Build a collection area somewhere visible to let everyone know! Offer creative incentives to your employees or customers for donating. Something unique that makes sense for your company. Perhaps a half day for all employees who contribute, or a celebratory lunch or dress down day. Or maybe a percentage off the total bill or a item that you can give out to customers who donate. Spread the word around your community to maximize the collection. Promote your collection on social media, add messaging to your company newsletter, drop reminders into Slack, text the group chat - rally the team!! Plan a date and time to donate. Make the drop off a group activity. Spend your early morning coffee break with us, come by during lunch, or skip out early and make it a happy hour outing.

Every donation to Camp Out For Hunger helps Philabundance in their mission to drive hunger from our communities today, and end hunger for good.

As always, there are incentives for the top three largest donations including a live, on-site broadcast from the Preston & Steve Show at your business for first place. Pierre Robert takes his show on the road for the second place company; and third receives a twenty thousand dollar WMMR advertising campaign.

Plus the new incentive, every business that donates will be entered into a drawing to win a lunch & a visit from The Preston & Steve Show.